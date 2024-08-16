If you’re a prospective home buyer with $142 million and dreams of becoming a cowboy, you may be in luck: A New Mexico cattle ranch larger than the city of Houston is going on the market for the first time since it was constructed.



The Great Western Ranch was built for Donald Ray Horton — the founder of home construction company D.R. Horton — over the course of a decade. Horton purchased 293,000 acres of land in 2014 and kept acquiring more property until the ranch spanned 790 square miles, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“I don’t know what the opposite of claustrophobia is, but that’s the feeling you get,” Jason Saulan, the regional manager of the Horton family’s ranch portfolio, told The Journal. “[My family] lived up on top of a hill, and we could see 28 miles to St. John, Arizona.”

The Horton family put the ranch on the market following their patriarch’s death earlier this year. Listing agent Jeff Buerger of Hall and Hall told The Journal that visiting the remote ranch at night “you feel like you’re on another planet when you look at the stars.”

The Hall and Hall listing boasts that the property can support large-scale livestock operations and provide ample opportunities for hunting game. Nine hundred cows are available for purchase with the ranch.

There are eight residences spread across the property, along with an office, multiple barns, agricultural outbuildings, and corrals for the livestock.

“There is history here, too,” the property listing says. “From the Anasazi and Spanish explorers to the early homesteaders and ranchers of today. The ranch has historical and archaeological sites, including Anasazi petroglyphs, ruins, and the tumbled-down stone homes and corrals of New Mexico’s earliest homesteaders.”

The Great Western Ranch is just north of the New Mexico town of Quemado, and roughly 150 miles from Albuquerque.

