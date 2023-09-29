Can The Great British Bake Off get back to basics?

Fear the soggy bottom



Laminated, glazed, and piped perfection awaits audiences around the world as The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show for American and Canadian viewers) embarks upon its 14th season.



It took the show’s creator, Anna Beattie, four years to drum up enough interest, but after finally striking a deal with BBC Two, GBBO quickly climbed the ranks of reality TV. Now, even low-performing seasons outrank popular reality shows like Big Brother, Love Island, and The Bachelor.

Nearly universally beloved by those who watched the first few seasons, GBBO has made some missteps in recent years, and some critics and viewers alike are beginning to wonder if the whole affair has gone a bit stale. Let’s dive in.