We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Business News

Great Southern Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.9 million in its third quarter.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.33 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $83.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $54.6 million.

