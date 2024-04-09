The Quartz Obsession Podcast

Green steel: Structural change

What if we changed not just the materials we used to make things, but the way we make our materials?

Think of the world’s dirtiest industries and you’re probably thinking along the lines of oil or meat… but the buildings we live in, the bridges we drive on, the cars we drive in, those all involve something pretty nasty. Steel. Traditional steelmaking is a famously dirty process, but we’re here to tell you that there’s a greener way to make the thing that makes all the things. Read the full transcript here.

Featuring

Gabriela Riccardi is news editor at Quartz and the host of Season 7 of the Quartz Obsession podcast. She’s obsessed with zinemaking, depression glass, and Carole King karaoke.

Britney Nguyen is tech writer at Quartz. She’s obsessed with tinned fish, traveling via high-speed rail, and Formula 1.

Show notes

Super Mario Bros. Warp Pipe

H2 Green Steel

SSAB

Credits

The Quartz Obsession is produced by Ready Freddie Media, with additional support from executive editor Susan Howson and head of video David Weinstein. Our theme music is by Taka Yasuzawa and Alex Suguira. This episode was recorded at G/O Media headquarters in New York.

