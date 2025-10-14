The 7 greenest cities in America right now
From clean energy to walkability, these U.S. cities stand out for policies and infrastructure that make eco-friendly living easy
Living “green” isn’t just about recycling or biking to work. It’s also about the policies, infrastructure, and energy sources that shape daily life.
To find the U.S. cities doing the most to support sustainability, WalletHub analyzed the 100 largest cities across four categories: environment, transportation, energy sources, and lifestyle and policy. The study used 28 metrics, from air quality and renewable energy use to bike lanes and green job opportunities, to capture a full picture of how cities encourage environmentally friendly living.
“There are plenty of things that individuals can do to adopt a green lifestyle, from recycling to sharing rides to installing solar panels on their homes,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “However, living in one of the greenest cities can make it even easier to care for the environment, due to sustainable laws and policies, access to locally-grown produce and infrastructure that allows residents to use vehicles less often.
"The greenest cities also are better for your health due to superior air and water quality," he added.
Continue reading to see which cities WalletHub deemed the "greenest" — and why.
7th greenest: San Diego, California
Cavan Images / Toby Harriman / Getty Images
San Diego has one of the lowest congestion levels in the ranking, with excess fuel use per commuter at just over 15 gallons a year. The city also benefits from a strong share of green hotels, at nearly 24%, and a relatively high portion of electricity from renewable sources.
6th greenest: Honolulu, Hawaii
joe daniel price / Getty Images
Honolulu stands out with the cleanest air of all the top cities and the lowest light pollution. It also ranks best for community gardens per person, showing a strong commitment to local food and shared green space.
5th greenest: San Francisco, California
Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images
San Francisco leads in public transit accessibility, with more jobs reachable within 30 minutes than any other city. It also has the most bike lanes per square mile and the highest walk score, making it the most pedestrian-friendly city on the list.
4th greenest: Irvine, California
Michael H / Getty Images
Irvine has the highest share of green hotels, at more than 32%, and the largest portion of electricity drawn from renewable sources. Its residents also have particularly low greenhouse gas emissions per person.
3rd greenest: Oakland, California
Thomas Winz / Getty Images
Oakland is one of only two cities in the top 10 with a plastic bag ban. It also ranks among the best for renewable electricity use and has one of the lowest levels of greenhouse gas emissions per capita.
2nd greenest: Washington, D.C.
Yellow Dog Productions / Getty Images
The nation’s capital has the strongest walk score after San Francisco and is also a leader in biking infrastructure, ranking seventh for bike score. It ranks near the top for access to jobs by public transit and for the number of local programs promoting green energy.
Greenest: San Jose, California
Mohsin Hasan / 500px / Getty Images
San Jose ranks first overall, thanks in part to having a plastic bag ban and the most bike-sharing availability of any city. It also places in the top five for renewable electricity use, solar installations, and green-energy policies, making it the most well-rounded city on the list.