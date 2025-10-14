The 7 greenest cities in America right now From clean energy to walkability, these U.S. cities stand out for policies and infrastructure that make eco-friendly living easy

Living “green” isn’t just about recycling or biking to work. It’s also about the policies, infrastructure, and energy sources that shape daily life.

To find the U.S. cities doing the most to support sustainability, WalletHub analyzed the 100 largest cities across four categories: environment, transportation, energy sources, and lifestyle and policy. The study used 28 metrics, from air quality and renewable energy use to bike lanes and green job opportunities, to capture a full picture of how cities encourage environmentally friendly living.

“There are plenty of things that individuals can do to adopt a green lifestyle, from recycling to sharing rides to installing solar panels on their homes,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “However, living in one of the greenest cities can make it even easier to care for the environment, due to sustainable laws and policies, access to locally-grown produce and infrastructure that allows residents to use vehicles less often.

"The greenest cities also are better for your health due to superior air and water quality," he added.

Continue reading to see which cities WalletHub deemed the "greenest" — and why.