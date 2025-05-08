Elon Musk’s company xAI announced on Monday a new partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense as well as its new initiative “Grok for Government," a slew of frontier AI products available for U.S. federal government customers.

The AI company's new partnerships with the federal government has a $200 million ceiling contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. Its products are available to buy from the General Services Administration’s schedule. “This allows every federal government department, agency, or office, to access xAI's frontier AI products,” according to a release.

Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI were also awarded $200M ceiling contracts with the Defense Department.

Musk’s company also announced, via X and a press release, that “Grok For Government” will open up all of its AI tools to every level of the U.S. government, as well as national security customers. The post on X did a call out for engineers who “want to join the cause.”

Some AI tools that will be available to government customers are Grok 4, Deep Search, Tool Use, and more. Aside from these tools, xAI said it’ll offer “unique capabilities” to government partners, such as: Custom models for national security and critical science applications, “Forward Deployed Engineering and Implementation Support, with USG cleared engineers,” custom AI applications for healthcare and national security, and more.

Last week, xAI was under fire after its chatbot Grok made offensive comments about Polish politicians and posted antisemitic comments. Plus last week X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigned as head of the social media platform — which is owned by xAI.