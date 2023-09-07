Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $12.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $270 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $111.9 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $905.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $197 million to $202 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $189.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $976 million to $986 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE