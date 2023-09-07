Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $12.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 74 cents per share.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
Tuesday 1:18PM
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

Advertisement

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $270 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $111.9 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $905.3 million.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For the current quarter ending in October, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $197 million to $202 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $189.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $976 million to $986 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE