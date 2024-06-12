Business News

Gum companies want to silence your intrusive thoughts

The industry's sales have been lagging since before the COVID-19 pandemic

By
Francisco Velasquez
Extra Gum’s “Quiet your MindMouth” ad boasts gum can help quell those unwanted thoughts.
Image: Extra Gum (Getty Images)

Intrusive thoughts?

Some companies are betting that gum can fix that problem — and they’re doling out millions in cash on splashy campaigns to get customers chewing again, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The marketing push is largely being made in an effort to make up for the loss in gum sales across the industry, the newspaper said. When the Covid-19 pandemic upended daily life, the gum bubble burst as consumers masked up, worried less about bad breath, and spent less cash on impulse gum purchases.

According to market research company Euromonitor, global gum sales this year could peak at $19.7 billion. That’s a sharp jump from the $16.1 billion the industry made in 2020, and higher than the $18.6 billion recorded last year. Still, the industry has a long way to go. In 2011, sales peaked at $25 billion.

In the U.S., Americans are chewing more gum than they once were, according to market research firm Circana. The firm found that U.S. gum sales reached $3.39 billion in 2023, a modest rise from the $3.15 billion in revenue it generated in 2019, the Journal’s report says.

Candy and snack giant Mars Wrigley sees an opportunity to leverage the slight rebound in gum sales and plans to do so through new campaigns centered around boosting confidence and mental wellness.

“The category is vibrant again,” Rankin Carroll, Mars’ chief brand officer, told the publication. That’s why Mars plans to fork out roughly $50 million on its latest campaign, dubbed “Quiet your MindMouth,” which will reach consumers in over 70 countries.

The advertisement, which includes promotions for Orbit and Extra gum brands, features individuals with a second mouth on their foreheads. It is intended to rely the message that gum can silence your intrusive thoughts and ultimately boost confidence.

But even so, Mars’ Carroll quipped that “it’s a piece of chewing gum ... not a promise for a better life.” The cost, though incremental, could “help you with a little bit of stress here and helps you with a little bit of focus there,” he added.