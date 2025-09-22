The 13 companies with the most H-1B visas approved this year The White House's changes to H-1B visas have sent employers scrambling. From Microsoft to Amazon, here are the firms most reliant on them

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the government is hiking the fee for H-1B visas to $100,000, about 60 times the previous cost.

The new rules for the visas, which let companies hire foreign workers in jobs such as IT, healthcare, and engineering to work in the country for six years, sparked panic among some of America’s biggest companies. Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, and others issued emergency guidance to workers, urging H-1B holders to stay in the country and telling those who live overseas to return to the U.S. before the rule came into place on Sunday.

The chaos caused what appears to be a walk-back by the White House, which initially indicated on Friday that the fee would be annual. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt then said Saturday the fee would apply only to new applicants, and that it would kick in during the next cycle.

The White House has said the visas have been “abused” to undercut American wages and outsource IT jobs. Companies are laying off U.S. workers and replacing them with cheaper foreign employees, the White House said.

While the tech and finance giants that employ many H-1B visa holders can afford to pay sky-high fees to continue bringing in global talent, other companies in public service-related sectors may need to change their approach.

Using government data, we’ve compiled a list of the companies that have the most H-1B visas beneficiaries approved in the 2025 fiscal year. Continue reading to see which made the list.

Additional reporting by Alex Daniel.