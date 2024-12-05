Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms

Business News

8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms

Hallmark+, BritBox, Crunchyroll, and other niche streamers a growing faster than major streaming platforms

By
Bruce Gil
Image for article titled 8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms
Image: demaerre (Getty Images)

Niche and genre-based streamers like the family-friendly Hallmark, anime-centric Crunchyroll (SONY), and Anglophile-favorite BritBox have been outpacing the subscription growth of major rivals. In 2024, subscriptions to specialty streaming platforms have risen nearly 20%, while subscriptions to larger mainstream services – like Netflix (NFLX), Max (WBD), etc., have only grown roughly 7%, according to a recent report from the streaming analytics firm Antenna.

In the second quarter of the year, subscriptions for eight niche streamers grew at a faster pace than Disney+ (DIS) (1%) and Max (2%) subscriptions.

Here are the eight specialty streamers that are growing faster than some media giants.

Hallmark +

Hallmark +

Image for article titled 8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms
Image: Nico De Pasquale Photography (Getty Images)

Hallmark +, formerly known as Hallmark Movies Now, is the streaming home of the distinctly heartwarming and low-budget family movies the cable and greeting card company has become known for. Subscriptions for the service grew 3% in the second quarter of 2024.

UP Faith & Family

UP Faith & Family

Image for article titled 8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms
Image: skynesher (Getty Images)

UP Faith & Family is another family-focused streaming service, however, it has a stronger emphasis on religious content compared to Hallmark. Its number of subscribers rose 5%.

ViX

ViX

Image for article titled 8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms
Image: Wang Yukun (Getty Images)

Vix is a Spanish-language streaming platform owned by TelevisaUnivision, the parent company of the American broadcast network Univision. The streaming service includes series, movies, reality TV shows, and telenovelas. Its subscribers also grew 5%.

BET+

BET+

Image for article titled 8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms
Image: Hispanolistic (Getty Images)

BET+ (PARA) is a streaming platform focusing on programming created by and for the Black community. It is jointly operated by Tyler Perry Studios and BET Media Group, a division of Paramount Global. Its subscriptions grew 7%.

BritBox

BritBox

Image for article titled 8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms
Image: demaerre (Getty Images)

BritBox, owned by BBC Studios, is a streaming service targeted at Anglophiles. It has thousands of TV shows and movies from the U.K. Subscriptions for the service grew 8% in Q2, outpacing Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

Image for article titled 8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms
Image: Stock photo and footage (Getty Images)

Crunchyroll is a streaming service owned by Sony that is dedicated to anime, or Japanese animation. Its subscriber base grew by 12%

MGM+

MGM+

Image for article titled 8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms
Image: grinvalds (Getty Images)

MGM+ (AMZN) is the streaming service of the storied film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, a subsidiary of Amazon. The platform is home to MGM classics, new hits; such as Challengers and Top Gun: Maverick; and even original series. Its number of subscribers rose 14%.

AMC+

AMC+

Image for article titled 8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms
Image: Rainer Puster (Getty Images)

Lastly, AMC+ (AMCX) had the biggest growth among niche streamers. It is the streaming platform of AMC Networks, including the cable channels AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV. Its gross subscriptions grew 15%, nearly matching Netflix’s 16% growth at the time.

