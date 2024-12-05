8 niche streamers that are outperforming major platforms

Niche and genre-based streamers like the family-friendly Hallmark, anime-centric Crunchyroll (SONY), and Anglophile-favorite BritBox have been outpacing the subscription growth of major rivals. In 2024, subscriptions to specialty streaming platforms have risen nearly 20%, while subscriptions to larger mainstream services – like Netflix (NFLX), Max (WBD), etc., have only grown roughly 7%, according to a recent report from the streaming analytics firm Antenna.

Advertisement

In the second quarter of the year, subscriptions for eight niche streamers grew at a faster pace than Disney+ (DIS) (1%) and Max (2%) subscriptions.

Here are the eight specialty streamers that are growing faster than some media giants.