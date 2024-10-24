We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best

A version of this article originally appeared on Kotaku.

October is a spooky month. It’s that time of year when everyone starts watching horror movies, playing scary games, decorating their houses with giant skeletons, and listening to “Monster Mash” a few too many times. But on Halloween night, we remember the real reason for the season: Candy. And lots of it.

Advertisement

But while any candy is better than no candy, not all of these delicious and sugary sweet treats are equal. In fact, some downright suck while others are heavenly pieces of joy wrapped and packaged in plastic. So fellow Kotaku writer Ethan Gach and I sat down and used a very complicated and scientific process, trust us, to rank 38 different candies to find out what is truly the best (and worst) Halloween treat around.