How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Food

We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best

Including Milky Way, KitKat, Tootsie Rolls, and Starbursts

By
Zack Zwiezen and Ethan Gach / Kotaku
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Hershey / Mars / Ferrara / Wrigley / Nestle / Tootsie Roll Industries / Kotaku

A version of this article originally appeared on Kotaku.

October is a spooky month. It’s that time of year when everyone starts watching horror movies, playing scary games, decorating their houses with giant skeletons, and listening to “Monster Mash” a few too many times. But on Halloween night, we remember the real reason for the season: Candy. And lots of it.

Advertisement

But while any candy is better than no candy, not all of these delicious and sugary sweet treats are equal. In fact, some downright suck while others are heavenly pieces of joy wrapped and packaged in plastic. So fellow Kotaku writer Ethan Gach and I sat down and used a very complicated and scientific process, trust us, to rank 38 different candies to find out what is truly the best (and worst) Halloween treat around.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

38 - Red Hots

38 - Red Hots

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

A small, hard candy that tastes vaguely like cinnamon and nothing else. Bleh. Pass. Toss it in the trash. -Zack Zwiezen

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

37 - Sugar Daddy

37 - Sugar Daddy

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

A brick of caramel shoved onto a stick and then wrapped up and sold as candy. It feels like something a kid in the great depression would suck on all day. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

36 - Smarties

36 - Smarties

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

What if an antacid had more sugar and broke your molars? Smarties delivers on both fronts. At least you can drop them into a glass of Sprite and pretend you’re a 50-year-old with heartburn. -Ethan Gach

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

35 - Pop Rocks

35 - Pop Rocks

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

The first time you enjoy some Pop Rocks, it’s a lot of fun! They fizz and pop in your mouth. Then you realize, wait, the candy sucks and it’s just the gimmick keeping this stuff around. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 - Tootsie Rolls

34 - Tootsie Rolls

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Remove the stick from a Sugar Daddy, cut it up into a few pieces, and wrap it in some cheap paper. There you go. Enjoy! -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 - Pixy Stix

33 - Pixy Stix

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Pixy Stix are the cat-ear costume equivalent of Halloween candy. They require little effort and are only slightly more festive than wearing a hoodie. Sugar in a tube—what will they think of next?! -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 - Nerds

32 - Nerds

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

I used to like Nerds, back when I was young and didn’t care about my teeth. Now eating these hard candy rocks feels like chewing on overly sweet cat litter. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 - Pez

31 - Pez

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Pez with a dispenser? We’re cooking. Pez by itself in a standalone refill pack? Get the f— out. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 - Whoppers

30 - Whoppers

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

If you put these in front of me I will keep eating them but not because I want to or am enjoying them. They are like the main character from the Christopher Nolan movie Memento who has the memory of a goldfish. The first crunch is somewhat satisfying and then it’s a weird briny puke party, but then you forget and eat another and go on the terrible ride all over again. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 - Payday

29 - Payday

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Take that Sugar Daddy from before and shove some peanuts into it and you have the worst candy bar on our list. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 - Good & Plenty

28 - Good & Plenty

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

I have a sick soft spot for these bastardized licorice pieces encased in a pastel candy shell of doom. They make a lovely sound in the box. They almost convince you black licorice isn’t the devil’s mouthwash. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 - Tootsie Pop

27 - Tootsie Pop

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Selling crappy Tootsie Rolls by smuggling them via fruity lollipops was a smart idea, even if most kids I knew chucked the thing once they reached the gross inner Tootise core. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 - 100 Grand

26 - 100 Grand

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

We’ve come to the first of the chocolate bars, an S-tier category of candy with 100 Grand bringing up the rear. The chocolate is fine but not great. The rice crispies are a nice touch but quickly overwhelmed by the caramel onslaught that will have you chewing for an uncomfortably long time until you finally decide to just swallow the 100 Grand whole. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 - Peppermint Patty

25 - Peppermint Patty

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Mint chocolate is an acquired taste. If you’ve acquired it then the Peppermint Pattie is its Steak Tartare: rich, decadent, hard to finish, and way over the top. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 - Blow Pop

24 - Blow Pop

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

The Tootsie Pop concept, but improved greatly by replacing the core with cheap gum. The gum was bad, and barely lasted a few minutes, but at least it was better than eating a Tootsie Roll. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 - Laffy Taffy

23 - Laffy Taffy

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Highly flavor dependent (banana, banana, banana), Laffy Taffy asks the bold question, “What if Tootsie Rolls didn’t suck?” -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 - Mike and Ikes

22 - Mike and Ikes

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Nice colors, decent chemical fruit flavors, and an oddly compelling texture. Mike and Ikes are too good to hate and too forgettable to go to the mat for. The first few are a nice nostalgic hit but any more than that and it starts to feel like eating powdered juice. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 - Candy Corn

21 - Candy Corn

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Candy Corn is like the cilantro of the candy world. You either like it or you hate it. I love them but in careful moderation. Too many, too quickly, and you’ll remember they are mostly sugar, start to feel sick, and desperately want to chug a big glass of water. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 - Jolly Rancher

20 - Jolly Rancher

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

I actually hate Jolly Ranchers so I don’t know how these got here. I guess that’s the staying power of a ‘90s candy everyone remembers their teacher buying in bulk to try to incentivize order amid the large group chaos of adolescence. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 - Milk Duds

19 - Milk Duds

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

A Milk Dud is a caramel ball wrapped in chocolate and I think half the reason people like them is because they are fun to suck on during a movie. Or while trick or treating. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 - Junior Mints

18 - Junior Mints

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Junior Mints are the Peppermint Patty condensed down into its platonic ideal, a perfect balance of light chocolate and sweet minty gel filling. Apologies to all the heathens who can’t appreciate the finer candies in life. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 - Starburst

17 - Starburst

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Starburst leads the taffy category by sheer force of marketing and the fact that you can use waxy wrappers to make jewelry. It’s basically a Jolly Rancher you can actually enjoy. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 - Skittles

16 - Skittles

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

One of the best fruity treats on the list, Skittles offers a wide variety of juicy yet squishy wax-like candies that are fun to mix in your mouth. Oh, and if you want to really live, toss a few into a Sprite or Mountain Dew. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 - Baby Ruth

15 - Baby Ruth

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

The only candy bar named after a U.S. president’s daughter, Baby Ruth is old-school and uncompromising. Chocolate-covered peanuts don’t always hit but when those rich legume proteins mix with the Nestlé chocolate and light caramel, a special alchemy begins to unfold. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 - Twizzlers

14 - Twizzlers

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

What if corn syrup was colored with cancer-causing red dyes and extruded into a waxy whip-like shape? Twizzlers are like the “Trenton makes, the world takes” of candy: workmanlike, dependable, underappreciated, and a victim of decades of neoliberal deindustrialization propaganda. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 - 3 Musketeers

13 - 3 Musketeers

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Nougat? Nougat? You bet your a— nougat. What is the 3 Musketeers worth? In the words of Saladin, “Nothing...everything.” -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 - Crunch Bar

12 - Crunch Bar

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Nestlé chocolate is way overrated. Crunch bars are not. It’s a 100 Grand without all the dumb caramel. Long live the Crunch. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 - Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme

11 - Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Cookies and cream is a great combo. So it makes sense that taking that flavor pairing and making it into a candy bar would be a creamy, not-too-sweet winner. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 - Dots

10 - Dots

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Dots are the Starburst of the gummy world: light, delicate, and perfectly colored. They offer the indelible promise of sweet gel dreams with every chew. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 - Almond Joy

9 - Almond Joy

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Dark chocolate shell. Sweet, shredded coconut filling. They took the best part of a box of chocolates and gave it its own wrapper. Contrary to the name, the one without the almonds is better. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 - Twix

8 - Twix

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Chocolate caramel and cookie crunch are undefeated, except when you eat too many in a row and the cookie taste starts to turn into preservative paste. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 - Peanut M&M’s

7 - Peanut M&M’s

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

M&M’s are good, but if you can eat nuts, then the peanut variety is an enjoyable spin-off that gives you a bit more texture in each bite. Not quite better than the original, but a damn fine treat. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 - Butterfinger

6 - Butterfinger

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Chocolate-covered Butterfinger candy bars are so good that people eat them despite the fact that, after eating a few of them, you feel like you have to surgically peel an uncomfortable amount of crunchy peanut butter filling from your enamel. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 - Milky Way

5 - Milky Way

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

When I worked at Blockbuster in college my lunch was a Diet Coke and a king-size Milky Way. I regret nothing. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 - M&M’s

4 - M&M’s

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

Peanut M&M’s taste better overall but the original M&M wins on texture. The curvature of the candy shell and the softness of the chocolate combine for the perfect chocolate chew. It’s like feeling little grains of sand beneath your feet pulled out by the tide if the entire beach was made of the most delicious substance on earth. -EG

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 - KitKat

3 - KitKat

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

The KitKat is just one of the best candies around. Light, sweet, a bit of crunch, some chocolate, but not too much, and easily shareable, there’s nothing to hate about a KitKat. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 - Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

2 - Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

A true classic. Small amount of chalky but tender peanut butter covered in chocolate and packaged in a fun little black wrapper. No notes. Amazing. -ZZ

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1 - Snickers

1 - Snickers

Image for article titled We tried 38 Halloween candies and ranked them from worst to best
Image: Kotaku / Sofirinaja (Getty Images)

And yet...the true king of Halloween is the Snickers. I feel like growing up I wasn’t a big fan of Snickers, but now that I’m an adult I’ve learned that the nougat and caramel mix perfectly with the crunchy peanuts. And it’s all wrapped in a not too thick, but not too thin milk chocolate shell. A perfect sweet and salty mix, a Snickers is truly a treasure to find in your Halloween trick-or-treat bag. -ZZ

Advertisement