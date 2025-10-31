There comes a point in life where trick or treating is no longer an option. But that doesn't make a person's desire for free sweets and other food any less pressing. Fortunately, even if you're in your golden years, there are still plenty of chances to grab some treats on Halloween. And you don't have to wait until it gets dark.

Several restaurants and food service outlets are offering seasonal specials, some with free food, some with notable discounts. It's not the full-sized candy bars you longed for in your youth, but it's a fast and easy way to pack on the calories nonetheless.

Worst case, you can get some real food in your little ghosts and goblins before they begin making their rounds and hit their sugar highs this evening.

Here are some of the more notable offerings this All Hallow's Eve.

Krispy Kreme You'll need to wear a costume when you visit your local Krispy Kreme. Do so and they'll hand you a free doughnut today.

Smoothie King Another costume-mandatory option. Dress up as an avocado and you can walk away with a free avocado toast.

Paris Baguette Get a free pastry with the purchase of any drink if you're a rewards member.

Chipotle Before or after you pick up your free doughnut at Krispy Kreme, swing by this fast-casual Mexican chain to grab an entrée for $6 (versus the standard $11 to $15). You'll need to be in costume, though, and will need to be a member of the Chipotle Rewards program.

Qdoba Want more Mexican food? Qdoba is running its BOOGO deal, giving Rewards Members a free entrée with the purchase of another entrée and a drink. You won't need to wear a costume for this one.

Moe's Southwest Grill Buy one entrée, get another for free today and tomorrow at participating locations. You'll need to mention the offer at checkout if you're in-store.

Shake Shack Buy one Double ShackBurger, get one free. You'll need to use the code "SPOOKY" in the company's app or Website (or at in-store kiosks).

Sonic Grab a corn dog for just 50 cents. And if you use the Sonic App, you can also get a free Trick or Treat Blast, medium slush or small snack or side with any purchase.

Burger King On Halloween, the BK lounge rolls out the Jack-O-Lantern whopper, with an orange bun and black sesame seeds. Today, Royal Perks members can grab one for $5.

Cinnabon Get a free Oreo Spookies & Cream Chillatta with the purchase of any CinnaPack. You'll need to buy that through your rewards account to get the freebie.