About
You can travel to a different era when staying at these haunted hotels

"Had we known the ghosts in life, we would've gotten along very well," said one hotel owner

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled You can travel to a different era when staying at these haunted hotels
Photo: TA Ranch

When travelers are exploring rural Wyoming, on the road between Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone National Park, they often stop at the TA Ranch in Buffalo, Wyoming, a Smithsonian Institute National Historic Landmark known for its horseback riding, connections to notable cowboys, and grand historic rooms.

What they often don’t anticipate, however, is what makes the TA Ranch so special.

“I think what people fall in love with here is the family feel,” says Kirsten Madsen Giles, one of the ranch’s co-owners. Three generations of the Madsen family have close ties to the ranch — and Giles says that they share those ties with some other entities that live on the property.

“Most people aren’t even aware that we have ghosts. We don’t want our guests to get super scared,” says Giles. “And I don’t want people ghost-hunting on my property. I don’t want my ghosts disturbed.”

When Giles’s parents purchased the property in 1991, it had fallen into disrepair, but they were determined to preserve the ranch due to its historic significance. The TA Ranch was the site of an 1892 siege during the Johnson County Cattle War — a dispute between cattle companies and alleged cattle rustlers — at the height of western expansion.

“The Johnson County Cattle War concluded in our barn,” Giles explains. “The cattle barons had hired an assassination force, and they were coming north to assassinate 70 men on a list. The citizens of Buffalo started riding south, and they took cover in the barn.”

It was in that same barn, more than a century later, that Giles, her husband, and their son, had their first encounter with what seemed to indisputably be ghosts.

“I can’t emphasize enough how skeptical we were before we got here,” she says.

But after decades of running the ranch and hotel, the family is convinced that mischievous cowboys still reside on their property. Sometimes they seem to tease her family or the hotel’s staff: They’ll cause loud noises or knock things off shelves. Giles says that in some instances the spirits will also make themselves known to the guests.

While the Madsens don’t advertise their ranch as a haunted hotel, they view the ghosts as an indispensable part of their property’s history and as members of their own family.

“One thing that we’ve realized is that ghosts are people too,” says Giles. “It’s very clear that we’re working with people who have a hilarious sense of humor. Had we known them in life, we would have gotten along very well.”

Buffalo Bill’s Irma Hotel

Buffalo Bill’s Irma Hotel

Image for article titled You can travel to a different era when staying at these haunted hotels
Photo: Buffalo Bill’s Irma Hotel

Where is it?

Cody, Wyoming

Who are the ghosts?

The hotel, founded by the legendary Buffalo Bill and named for his daughter Irma, reportedly has several ghosts lurking in its halls. Many guests have claimed to see Irma sitting in her rocking chair, while some staff members say that Buffalo Bill himself will wander through the hallways at night.

Ballygally Castle

Ballygally Castle

Image for article titled You can travel to a different era when staying at these haunted hotels
Photo: Ballygally Castle

Where is it?

County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Who are the ghosts?

This castle, located in Ireland’s Coastal Causeway Route, was originally built in 1625 by James Shaw and his wife Isabella Brisbane Shaw. Isabella reportedly perished when she fell from the castle’s window, and to this day people report seeing her ghost wander the hallways. The hotel even allows people to book a stay in the “ghost room,” a turret that was Isabella’s bedroom before her untimely death.

Parador de Jaén

Parador de Jaén

Image for article titled You can travel to a different era when staying at these haunted hotels
Photo: Paradores

Where is it?

Jaén, Spain

Who are the ghosts?

The Parador de Jaén has a long history — dating back to when it served as an Arab fortress in the 18th century — and it has collected several ghost stories in the ensuing centuries. Guests in the castle’s Room 22 reported hearing thumping sounds and a crying woman for years, before a team of paranormal investigators determined that a young woman had died of heartbreak in the same room. A deceased prisoner named the Terrible Lagarto, or Terrible Lizard, is also said to haunt the hotel and will sometimes “momentarily possess distracted guests,” according to the hotel’s website.

Toftaholm Herrgård Hotel

Toftaholm Herrgård Hotel

Image for article titled You can travel to a different era when staying at these haunted hotels
Photo: Toftaholm Herrgård Hotel

Where is it?

Lagan, Sweden

Who are the ghosts?

Though today the Toftaholm Herrgård is a luxurious inn in the Swedish countryside, it was once a manor house founded in 1389 by Jöns Skötta. Centuries later, in the 1700s, a man named Mats worked in the manor and fell in love with a count’s daughter. After the daughter married a nobleman, Mats was reportedly overcome with heartbreak and died. To this day he reportedly remains in the manor and sometimes will put his hand on the shoulder of female guests, according to the hotel’s website.

Hotel Kurrajong

Hotel Kurrajong

Image for article titled You can travel to a different era when staying at these haunted hotels
Photo: Hotel Kurrajong

Where is it?

Canberra, Australia

Who are the ghosts?

Australian Prime Minister Ben Chifley was staying at Canberra’s Hotel Kurrajong when he suffered a heart attack on June 13, 1951. He initially made light of his symptoms before his secretary called for a doctor. Chifley died en route to the hospital — but, according to Australian legend, his ghost still roams the halls wearing a gray suit.

