The 5 happiest states in the U.S. — and the 5 most miserable

The 5 happiest states in the U.S. — and the 5 most miserable A new WalletHub study ranks all 50 states by happiness, measuring factors from health and job security to leisure time and community support.

Everybody wants to be happy, but happiness isn't the easiest thing to come by. In fact, just 44% of Americans say they are “very satisfied” with their lives, the lowest level since 2001, according to a recent Gallup poll.

That's why WalletHub set out to measure how geography factors into overall wellbeing, ranking all 50 states by their residents' apparent happiness. The report compared states across 30 key metrics, dividing them into three categories: emotional and physical well-being, work life, and community and environment. Indicators ranged from depression and suicide rates to income growth, unemployment, volunteerism, and even average leisure time.

“In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather.”

The results provide one perspective on where Americans are most and least likely to thrive. Continue reading to see which states made the list — and why.