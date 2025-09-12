The 5 happiest states in the U.S. — and the 5 most miserable
A new WalletHub study ranks all 50 states by happiness, measuring factors from health and job security to leisure time and community support.
Everybody wants to be happy, but happiness isn't the easiest thing to come by. In fact, just 44% of Americans say they are “very satisfied” with their lives, the lowest level since 2001, according to a recent Gallup poll.
That's why WalletHub set out to measure how geography factors into overall wellbeing, ranking all 50 states by their residents' apparent happiness. The report compared states across 30 key metrics, dividing them into three categories: emotional and physical well-being, work life, and community and environment. Indicators ranged from depression and suicide rates to income growth, unemployment, volunteerism, and even average leisure time.
“In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather.”
The results provide one perspective on where Americans are most and least likely to thrive. Continue reading to see which states made the list — and why.
5th least happy: Alaska
VW Pics / Getty Images
Alaska ranks as the fifth least-happy state, weighed down by concerning mental health and lifestyle outcomes. The state has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation and a relatively low life expectancy. Despite residents reporting high levels of productivity and purpose, social well-being and community stability are weaker. Alaska’s geographic isolation may also play a role, reflected in high food insecurity and limited economic security for many households. While volunteerism and leisure time are relatively strong, poor health outcomes and elevated stress drag down overall happiness, per WalletHub.
4th least happy: Alabama
The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty Images
Alabama struggles with health and economic measures, landing it as the fourth least-happy state. Rates of depression and chronic disease are higher than average, and fewer residents report feeling active and productive compared to "happier" states. Economic indicators also weigh heavily: Household incomes are low, financial anxiety is high, and job stability is weaker than in much of the country. Safety and food security metrics fall near the bottom as well. Although Alabama’s unemployment rate isn't the highest, WalletHub says its overall challenges in health and financial well-being push it into the bottom tier.
3rd least happy: Arkansas
Design Pics Editorial / Contributor / Getty Images
Arkansas places third to last, with poor rankings across health, economic, and social measures. It reports one of the lowest physical health scores, while depression rates and adverse childhood experiences are high. Plus, economic security is weak, with low household incomes and high underemployment. Social support is limited compared to other states, while divorce rates are also among the nation’s highest.
2nd least happy: Louisiana
Joe Sohm / Visions of America / Getty Images
Louisiana is the second least-happy state, weighed down by a combination of poor health and economic challenges. Residents report high levels of depression and adverse childhood experiences, alongside low scores for social well-being. Life expectancy is relatively short, and economic security lags, with many households struggling with financial stability. Louisiana also reports some of the lowest productivity and purpose scores.
Least happy state: West Virginia
Bloomberg / Getty Images
West Virginia ranks last as the least happy state in America, by WalletHub's assessment. The state has the highest rate of adult depression in the nation and ranks last for the share of adults who feel active and productive. Physical health outcomes are poor, with chronic disease significantly impacting residents’ happiness. Economic indicators are similarly grim: Household incomes are low, food insecurity is high, and job opportunities are limited. Suicide and divorce rates are also elevated.
5th happiest state: Connecticut
sai sharan / 500px / Getty Images
Connecticut secures the fifth spot thanks to its strong physical health outcomes and high social well-being scores. The state ranks near the top for self-reported health, with more than 86% of adults saying disease does not significantly affect their happiness. Social support is also a strength, with Connecticut scoring highly in residents reporting strong relationships. Financial stability contributes as well: A relatively high share of households earn more than $75,000 annually, and the state boasts a solid median credit score.
4th happiest state: New Jersey
Michael Duva / Getty Images
New Jersey edges into fourth place with the nation’s top scores in career purpose and low depression rates. Residents report the highest levels of satisfaction with their daily work and goals, and fewer adults have been diagnosed with depression compared to most states. Life expectancy is also among the highest nationwide. Economic factors bolster well-being too: Many households earn well above the national median, and the state ranks high for financial stability.
3rd happiest state: Nebraska
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images
Nebraska earns the third spot due to its balance of strong health and economic measures. The state boasts one of the highest adequate sleep rates and a high share of residents who report feeling active and productive. Life expectancy is also above the national average, and Nebraskans report strong levels of economic security. Volunteerism is also particularly high.
2nd happiest state: Maryland
Matthew Cannon / Getty Images
Maryland comes in second, boosted by a strong job market and high financial well-being. It leads the nation in job security and reports a low unemployment rate, while income levels are also among the highest. Residents enjoy relatively strong physical health, with more than 84% reporting minimal impact of disease on their happiness. Maryland also ranks highly for social support, reflecting robust community and relationship networks.
Happiest state: Hawaii
M Swiet Productions / Getty Images
Hawaii tops WalletHub's ranking as the happiest state in America, thanks to consistently strong performance across health, lifestyle, and social factors. Residents enjoy the nation’s highest life expectancy, supported by excellent physical health outcomes. Social well-being is also a standout, with Hawaii ranking second for supportive relationships. All told, Hawaii’s unique mix of lifestyle and well-being metrics secures its place at number one.