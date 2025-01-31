What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Lifestyle

The 10 happiest cities in America

The U.S. recently dropped from the 15th happiest country in the world to No. 23

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Photo: Stephen Zeigler (iStock by Getty Images)

Americans are apparently going through a tough time: in Gallup’s annual international happiness survey, the United States dropped from the 15th happiest nation in the world in 2023, to the 23rd happiest in 2024.

These results come as Americans seem to be dealing with more unpleasant emotions, across the board: feeling more stressed, less safe, and less financially stable. That being said, Americans can change their lives for the better – if they’re able to change their city.

The consumer finance website WalletHub ranked more than 180 American cities based on happiness in three categories: emotional and physical wellbeing, income and employment, and community and environment. Those scores were based on the cities’ performance across 29 metrics, including depression rates, job satisfaction, and weather.

“Money can buy happiness to a certain degree because a stable income is essential for a person’s physical and mental wellbeing. However, plenty of other factors affect happiness as well,” said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe, in a statement. “The happiest cities combine economic security with kind communities and conditions that are conducive to low depression rates and high life satisfaction.”

WalletHub pulled data from several sources including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Sharecare Community Well-Being Index.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 happiest cities in America.

10. Scottsdale, Arizona

Photo: Bruce Yuanyue Bi (iStock by Getty Images)

Scottsdale, Arizona is the tenth happiest city in America. It came in fourth place for its community and environment.

9. Columbia, Maryland

Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (iStock by Getty Images)

Columbia, Maryland is the ninth happiest city in America. It came in fifth place for its emotional and physical wellbeing.

8. Pearl City, Hawaiʻi

Photo: Dukas / Contributor (Getty Images)

Pearl City, Hawaiʻi is the eighth happiest city in America. It came in second place for its community and environment.

7. San Francisco, California

Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

San Francisco, California is the seventh happiest city in America. It came in third place for its emotional and physical wellbeing.

6. Honolulu, Hawaiʻi

Photo: M Swiet Productions (iStock by Getty Images)

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi is the sixth happiest city in America. It came in first place for community and environment.

5. Irvine, California

Photo: Mitch Diamond (iStock by Getty Images)

Irvine, California is the fifth happiest city in America. It came in fourth place for emotional and physical wellbeing.

4. Madison, Wisconsin

Photo: Walter Bibikow (iStock by Getty Images)

Madison, Wisconsin is the fourth happiest city in America. It came in ninth place for community and environment and in seventh place for emotional and physical wellbeing.

3. San Jose, California

Photo: Sean Duan (iStock by Getty Images)

San Jose is the third happiest city in America. It came in second place for emotional and physical wellbeing.

2. Overland Park, Kansas

Photo: City of Overland Park

Overland Park, Kansas is the second happiest city in America. It came in sixth place for both community and environment and emotional and physical wellbeing.

1. Fremont, California

Photo: NNehring (iStock by Getty Images)

Fremont, California is the happiest city in America. It came in third place for community and environment and first place for emotional and physical wellbeing.

