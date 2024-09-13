The 5 happiest states in America — and the 5 least happy

Pretty much everyone wants to be happy, but achieving happiness is easier said than done — and a lot of it can depend on where you live.

WalletHub’s latest edition of its annual report on America’s happiest states analyzes three core categories — emotional and physical well-being, work environment, community and environment rank — to determine which states have the happiest residents and provide the best ecosystem for them to grow.

“In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance and maintaining an emotional support network, another key way to boost your happiness is living in the right place,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement.

The happiest states, Lupo explains, are those that provide an above-average quality of life across a variety of areas, “from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather.”

Here are the top five states that do the best job of supporting their residents, and the five states that have the least happy residents.