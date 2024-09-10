The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now

If you feel like it’s harder than ever to get a job, there’s some new data to back that up.

Advertisement

A new report from workplace software company Workday (WDAY) found that competition is growing in a variety of fields, including media, technology, and communications.

Workday said that more and more people are applying for the same jobs, especially as many sectors have been hit by layoffs. The company also reported that job applications across the board grew four times faster than requisitions, leaving application volume far ahead of hiring demand.

With so many applicants, employers told Workday they plan to raise the requirements for the jobs they post in the next 12 months.

The job market “remains extremely competitive” for job seekers, Workday said, and the labor market is cooling.

“Many workers have felt stuck as a result of layoffs and economic uncertainty, and as a result we’re starting to see early indicators of this impact with 75% of industries showing an increase in high‐potential voluntary turnover,” the company said.

Check out the most competitive industries for job applications, according to Workday.