DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now

Competition is growing in a variety of fields, including media, technology, and communications

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow

If you feel like it’s harder than ever to get a job, there’s some new data to back that up.

Advertisement

A new report from workplace software company Workday (WDAY) found that competition is growing in a variety of fields, including media, technology, and communications.

Workday said that more and more people are applying for the same jobs, especially as many sectors have been hit by layoffs. The company also reported that job applications across the board grew four times faster than requisitions, leaving application volume far ahead of hiring demand.

With so many applicants, employers told Workday they plan to raise the requirements for the jobs they post in the next 12 months.

The job market “remains extremely competitive” for job seekers, Workday said, and the labor market is cooling.

“Many workers have felt stuck as a result of layoffs and economic uncertainty, and as a result we’re starting to see early indicators of this impact with 75% of industries showing an increase in high‐potential voluntary turnover,” the company said.

Check out the most competitive industries for job applications, according to Workday.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

#10: Hospitality

#10: Hospitality

Image for article titled The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now
Photo: Anchiy (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

#8: TIE — Transportation

#8: TIE — Transportation

Image for article titled The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now
Photo: Eric Yang (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

#8: TIE — Public Sector

#8: TIE — Public Sector

Image for article titled The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now
Photo: DarrenMower (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

#7: Energy and Utilities

#7: Energy and Utilities

Image for article titled The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now
Photo: ArtistGNDphotography (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

#6: Retail

#6: Retail

Image for article titled The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now
Photo: Halfpoint Images (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

#3: TIE — Professional and Business Services

#3: TIE — Professional and Business Services

Image for article titled The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now
Photo: Prapass Pulsub (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

#3: TIE — Nonprofit

#3: TIE — Nonprofit

Image for article titled The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now
Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

#3: TIE — Manufacturing

#3: TIE — Manufacturing

Image for article titled The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now
Photo: Tamir Kalifa (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

#2: Financial Services

#2: Financial Services

Image for article titled The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

#1: Communications, Media and Technology

#1: Communications, Media and Technology

Image for article titled The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now
Photo: South_agency (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12