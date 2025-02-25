Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
The 10 hardest working cities in America

Money & Markets

WalletHub looked at 11 different factors, including total workweek hours and the idle youth rate, to find where Americans are grinding the hardest

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: andreswd (Getty Images)

Americans across the country are working hard to make their dreams a reality. But in some cities, people are toiling away a little more than others.

WalletHub set out to find the hardest working cities in America, looking at several different factors to make its determination. It analyzed some obvious factors, like average employee workweek hours, the employment rate, and the share of workers with multiple jobs. It also looked at some more unique ones, like the number of idle youth — meaning people 16 to 24 who aren’t in school or working — and the share of workers leaving vacation time on the table.

“Hard work is the backbone of America’s economy and a big reason why the country has become so successful, as Americans outwork people in many other developed economies,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “In addition, between 40% and 64% of Americans leave at least some of their allotted vacation time on the table, depending on the city.”

Lupo said that “while working long hours, minimizing time off, and having side jobs all lead to increased productivity, they can also have negative effects on people’s physical and mental health.”

“It’s important for people to figure out how to work hard without overworking,” he added.

Continue reading to see which ten cities made the list.

#10: Arlington, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: Jacob Boomsma (Getty Images)
#9: San Francisco, California

Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: Galen Rowell (Getty Images)
#8: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: Simon Willms (Getty Images)
#7: Denver, Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: DanielBendjy (Getty Images)
#6: Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: Pgiam (Getty Images)
#5: Cheyenne, Wyoming

Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: John M. Chase (Getty Images)
#4: Dallas, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: Jacob Boomsma (Getty Images)
#3: Irving, Texas

Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: Martin Vargas (Getty Images)
#2: Washington, D.C.

Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: Hill Street Studios (Getty Images)
#1: Anchorage, Alaska

Image for article titled The 10 hardest working cities in America
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)
