Hawaiian Airlines will now let you check a surfboard as luggage

The carrier is trying to cater to customers who enjoy the islands' "many ocean and land-based activities"

Melvin Backman
A Hawaiian Airlines plane
A Hawaiian Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)
Hawaiian Airlines is increasing its flexibility towards the items that passengers bring on its planes. The company announced Wednesday that flyers will be able to bring their surfboards and bicycles as checked luggage.

“Hawaiʻi is synonymous with surfing and many ocean and land-based activities that draw visitors from around the world,” said Sandra Wang, a product manager at the airline. “We are excited to extend this new benefit to our visitors and kamaʻāina so they can enjoy their favorite sports and hobbies while exploring Hawaiʻi and anywhere they travel in our network, including Asia, Oceania, and the U.S. continent.”

The new policy comes on the heels of significant regulatory and congressional scrutiny of airline policies that make flying a more complex and expensive proposition than it used to be. Some of that scrutiny has focused on a new wave of carry-on luggage fees — though, as checked baggage, the usual $40 fee applies for mainlanders who aren’t flying first class.

Hawaiian Airlines also used the sports-equipment announcement to tout a new initiative called Huaka‘i by Hawaiian, that will allow residents of the islands to fly between the islands with a free checked bag — which now means they can bring their surfboards for free. The company merged with Alaska Airlines (ALK+2.63%) last year, and their combined entity is poised to become an ascendant force in the industry, according to analysts.