HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) reports earnings

In This Story HCA -0.16%

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA-0.16% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The filing reports a net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. of $5.760 billion, or $22.00 per diluted share, for 2024, compared to $5.242 billion, or $18.97 per diluted share, for 2023.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Revenues increased by 8.7% to $70.603 billion in 2024 from $64.968 billion in 2023, driven by a 5.3% increase in equivalent admissions and a 3.2% increase in revenue per equivalent admission.

Advertisement

The filing details a 5.0% increase in consolidated admissions and a 2.2% increase in inpatient surgical volumes for 2024 compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

HCA Healthcare's provisions for income taxes for 2024 include a tax benefit of $102 million related to employee equity award settlements.

Advertisement

The company reported $10.514 billion in cash flows from operating activities for 2024, an increase from $9.431 billion in 2023, primarily due to higher net income and positive changes in working capital.

HCA Healthcare's capital expenditures for 2024 were $4.875 billion, with planned capital expenditures for 2025 expected to be between $5.0 billion and $5.2 billion.

Advertisement

The company issued $4.500 billion in senior notes in 2024 and repaid $2.000 billion of 5.000% senior notes due 2024 at maturity.

HCA Healthcare's total indebtedness was $43.031 billion at the end of 2024, with $1.238 billion subject to variable interest rates.

Advertisement

The filing notes that HCA Healthcare's operations are heavily concentrated in Florida and Texas, which accounted for 52% of the company's revenues in 2024.

HCA Healthcare's business strategy focuses on growing its presence in existing markets, achieving industry-leading performance, recruiting and retaining healthcare professionals, utilizing economies of scale, and pursuing disciplined development strategies.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the HCA Healthcare Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.