HealthEquity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $10.6 million.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

Advertisement

The provider of services for managing health care accounts posted revenue of $243.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.9 million.

HealthEquity expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.97 to $2.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $980 million to $990 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HQY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HQY