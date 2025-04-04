The 10 healthiest cities in America

It’s no secret that where you live can majorly impact your health, whether it affects access to good hospitals, grocery stores, or mental health care.

WalletHub set out to find the healthiest cities in the U.S., looking at a bevy of factors to rank the 182 biggest cities in the country via a composite score.

The credit score and credit card comparison website divided its metrics into four categories — healthcare, food, fitness, and green space — and considered the cost of medical care, farmer’s markets per capita, and the walkability of cities, among other factors.

“The best cities are the ones that provide the greatest access to high-quality healthcare, green spaces, recreation centers, and healthy food,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.



Continue reading to see which cities made the list: