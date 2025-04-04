How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Fitness

The 10 healthiest cities in America

It's hard to stay healthy, but these 10 cities do a pretty good job at it

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Sean Gallup / Staff (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that where you live can majorly impact your health, whether it affects access to good hospitals, grocery stores, or mental health care.

WalletHub set out to find the healthiest cities in the U.S., looking at a bevy of factors to rank the 182 biggest cities in the country via a composite score.

The credit score and credit card comparison website divided its metrics into four categories — healthcare, food, fitness, and green space — and considered the cost of medical care, farmer’s markets per capita, and the walkability of cities, among other factors.

“The best cities are the ones that provide the greatest access to high-quality healthcare, green spaces, recreation centers, and healthy food,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Continue reading to see which cities made the list:

#10: Huntington Beach, California

#10: Huntington Beach, California

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: Washington, D.C.

#9: Washington, D.C.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
#8: Minneapolis, Minnesota

#8: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Photo: Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images)
#7: Denver, Colorado

#7: Denver, Colorado

Photo: Doug Pensinger / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Portland, Oregon

#6: Portland, Oregon

Photo: Steph Chambers / Staff (Getty Images)
#5: San Diego, California

#5: San Diego, California

Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: Salt Lake City, Utah

#4: Salt Lake City, Utah

Photo: George Frey / Stringer (Getty Images)
#3: Seattle, Washington

#3: Seattle, Washington

Photo: David Ryder / Stringer (Getty Images)
#2: Honolulu, Hawaii

#2: Honolulu, Hawaii

Photo: Cliff Hawkins / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: San Francisco, California

#1: San Francisco, California

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
