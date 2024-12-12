A major food company is adding Ozempic-friendly badges to some products

Spotting Ozempic and GLP-1-friendly meals in the frozen food aisle at your local grocery store just got easier.

Conagra Brands (CAG-0.79% ), the maker of products like Boom Chicka Pop, Hunt’s, and Marie Callender’s, announced today that it will add a “GLP-1 friendly” label to 26 select items in its Healthy Choice frozen food line.

The new “On Track” badge is designed to help customers easily identify meals that are low-calorie, high-protein, and a good source of fiber — all factors that could benefit someone on weight-loss medication.

“The increased use of GLP-1 medications presents an exciting opportunity to support Americans managing diabetes and weight loss, as well as those seeking to lead a healthier lifestyle,” said Bob Nolan, vice president of Demand Science at Conagra Brands, in a press release. “Our ‘On Track’ badge reflects our commitment to providing accessible, healthy meal options tailored to their needs.”

GLP-1 medications are a class of drugs, made popular by Novo Nordisk’s (NVO+1.51% ) Ozempic, that mimic a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar and have become highly sought after as treatments for obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Recent studies and clinical trials have been finding that these drugs also have health benefits beyond weight loss.

Popular brands on the market also include Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (LLY+0.90% ) Zepbound. Soaring demand for these treatments has made Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly the largest pharma companies in the world and has had broader effects on the economy.

Execs at both Nestle and Walmart have noted that these drugs are shifting consumer preferences. A survey from Morgan Stanley (MS+3.23% ) found that GLP-1 users are spending less money at restaurants.

Conagra isn’t the first food company to jump on the GLP-1 bandwagon. Earlier this year, Nestle (NSRGY-0.09% ) launched a frozen food brand, Vital Pursuit, catering to consumers who use GLP-1 treatments.