What are heat domes and how do they affect the power grid?

What are heat domes and how do they affect the power grid? Explore how heat domes form, their links to climate change, and the rising strain they place on U.S. power systems and businesses

Heat domes are high-pressure systems that act like lids trapping hot air over a region. According to NOAA’s National Weather Service, they can raise surface temperatures for days or even weeks.

During the summer of 2025, the United States set new records for power demand under a persistent dome. A clear example came in July 2025 when demand in the United States topped 750 gigawatts on record-breaking afternoons. Power providers scrambled to meet peak loads, while infrastructure came under strain.

When energy systems are overstretched, the risk of brownouts or blackouts increases. In addition to the human health toll of extreme heat, an overtaxed grid poses significant business and economic risks, such as by driving up costs, limiting output, and damaging critical infrastructure.