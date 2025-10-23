The smart money is piling back into hedge funds. Industry assets just climbed to a fresh record—$5 trillion, according to Hedge Fund Research.

The third quarter of 2025 saw almost $34 billion in net inflows, the largest quarterly haul since 2007, before the financial crisis changed investors’ views on risk. The new assets under management record is about that fresh money, but it’s also about the strong performance that’s functioning to attract that cash. Average returns of 5% for the quarter encouraged investors to take another look at an investment vehicle many had left in favor of passive strategies.

What's behind the rise The hedge fund industry has spent much of the past two decades recovering from investor skepticism. Hedge fund assets fell sharply during the 2008 financial crisis, then spent years slowly recovering as downward pressure on fees and the rise of ETFs and other passive forms of investing saw a widespread shift away from active management. Assets under management (AUM) didn’t regain pre-crisis momentum until around 2013. Since then, growth has been steady, picking up in recent quarters, fueled by compounding as well as new capital.

Now, amid a teetering bull market in stocks and an unpredictable U.S. political environment, hedge funds are once again visibly in demand. Institutional investors appear to be seeking to decouple at least some funds from the bull market and returning to hedged strategies. As usual, the largest hedge funds — those already counting more than $5 billion in AUM — continue to capture most of the inflows, cementing the industry’s well known winner-takes-all-or-at-least-most dynamic.

Who invests in hedge funds Whether this renewed faith in hedge funds proves cyclical or structural remains to be seen. But for now, the industry that once defined “alternative” finance is looking about as mainstream as it ever has. In another sense — and even accounting for how hedge fund AUM represents capital from across the globe — it’s one more sign pointing to the split U.S. economy.

One slice of the American population is flush with investable cash, seeking to protect and grow their already huge wealth. Another, far larger slice is stretched thin by car loans, childcare, and the rising cost of groceries.

Domestically, hedge funds are open only to accredited investors — a regulatory term for those wealthy enough, or financially sophisticated enough, to assume higher risk. That means individuals earning at least $200,000 a year, or boasting $1 million in net worth. It's worth noting, however, that much of hedge fund AUM, however, comes from wealthy institutions like pensions, endowments, or even sovereign entities seeking to round out their overall investment strategies.