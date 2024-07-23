How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

9 new spot Ether ETFs are here. What to know about their fees and more

Financial giants such as BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and others are offering spot Ether ETFs

Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Illustration: CFOTO (Getty Images)

After the successful launch of the spot Bitcoin ETFs at the beginning of this year, the spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been launched in the U.S. markets.

In case you’re unfamiliar with spot Ether ETFs, they are investment vehicles that invest in Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, by offering investors a more secure and accessible way to gain exposure to its price movements.

One can track the performance of spot Ether ETFs at the ETF tracker site Farside. The launch has sparked investor curiosity about which ETF to select and invest in.

Let’s take a look at all nine spot Ether ETFs and their fee structure:

BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA)

Illustration: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 trillion in assets under management, is a prominent leader in the exchange-traded fund industry. It has launched iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ: ETHA). 

The iShares Ethereum Trust has implemented a fee waiver scheme to reduce the initial investment cost and entice more investors. ETHA carries a 0.25% sponsor fee with a one-year waiver, reducing the fee to 0.12% for the first $2.5B assets under management (AUM).

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE)

Illustration: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Grayscale, the world’s largest crypto asset manager, was one of the first companies to offer Ether in a mutual fund-like product. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSE: ETHE) was launched in 2017 and has a history of being the first publicly traded Ethereum fund in the U.S. The fund has been converted to an ETF with a 2.5% fee.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH)

Illustration: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

With Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSE: ETH), Grayscale has introduced a low-cost Ethereum fund with the lowest share price of all spot Ether ETFs in the market, enabling investors to gain more precise exposure to Ethereum. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust charges a management fee of 0.15%. In addition, Grayscale has temporarily waived the fee to 0% for the first six months, applicable for up to a maximum of $2 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW)

Illustration: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Crypto asset manager Bitwise has launched the Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSE: ETHW) and pledged to donate 10% of its profits to Ethereum developers. It made a similar commitment for its spot Bitcoin ETFs in January, announcing that it will donate 10% of its profits from the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) to the open-source development of Bitcoin. A low 0.20% management fee applies to ETHW’s first $500 million in assets, with the fee set at 0% for the first six months.

Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH)

Illustration: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Fidelity Investments is one of the largest providers of workplace retirement plans, covering 23 million 401(k) participants. It has launched the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe). Until the end of this year, Fidelity will not charge the fee and has pegged it at 0.25%.

Franklin Ethereum ETF (EZET)

Illustration: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Franklin Templeton, a global leader in asset management, has launched Franklin Ethereum ETF (EZET) on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe). For the first $10.0 billion in fund assets, it will waive fees to 0.00% until January 31, 2025. The post-waiver fee would be 0.19%.

VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV)

Illustration: Westend61 (Getty Images)

VanEck, a $90 billion investment management firm, was the first to file for a US-listed spot ether exchange-traded fund in 2021. It has launched the VanEck Ethereum ETF (Cboe: ETHV) with 0% fees through July 22, 2025, or the first $1.5 billion in assets under management. After that, there will be a 0.20% fee.

Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (QETH)

Illustration: Jittapon-k (Getty Images)

In partnership with Galaxy Asset Management, one of the world’s largest digital assets and blockchain investment managers, Invesco, a leading global provider of exchange-traded products (ETPs), has launched the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (Cboe: QETH). The fees for the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF (QETH) are 0.25%.

21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (CETH)

Illustration: Anadolu (Getty Images)

21Shares US LLC, an affiliate of 21Shares AG, one of the largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds, has launched the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (Cboe: CETH), which provides exposure to Ether with a 0.21% fee.

