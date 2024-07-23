9 new spot Ether ETFs are here. What to know about their fees and more

After the successful launch of the spot Bitcoin ETFs at the beginning of this year, the spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been launched in the U.S. markets.



Advertisement

In case you’re unfamiliar with spot Ether ETFs, they are investment vehicles that invest in Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, by offering investors a more secure and accessible way to gain exposure to its price movements.

One can track the performance of spot Ether ETFs at the ETF tracker site Farside. The launch has sparked investor curiosity about which ETF to select and invest in.

Let’s take a look at all nine spot Ether ETFs and their fee structure: