The 15 majors that college students are flocking to

Business News

Graduates who have a bachelor’s degree in STEM-related majors tend to earn significantly more than workers who have only their high school diplomas

By
Rachel Dalloo
Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Trevor Williams (Getty Images)

A college degree can be highly valuable and necessary for landing a top-notch job.

Candidates with college degrees generally have a higher chance of getting a job with more benefits and exposure than candidates without a college degree. However, not all majors contribute to fulfilling careers with steady employment rates and higher incomes. Employees who graduated with STEM degrees tend to earn higher salaries and benefit from lower unemployment rates, and many have secured jobs without advanced degrees, according to a new report by Bankrate.

According to a recent report from Payscale, college graduates earn about 37% more than those who only have a high school diploma or GED. The analysis found that the median pay for workers in the U.S. with a high school diploma is about $49,400, meanwhile, workers with a bachelor’s degree earn about $78,400 on average.

Continue reading to see which majors are the most popular, from Bankrate.

1. Electrical engineering

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)

Electrical engineering is the most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering have a median annual salary of $115,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 1.9% and about 47.6% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

2. Computer engineering

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)

Computer engineering is the second most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering have a median annual salary of $112,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 2.1% and about 38.8% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

3. Petroleum engineering

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: nimis69 (Getty Images)

Petroleum engineering is the third most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering have a median annual salary of $100,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 0.9% and about 39.2% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

4. Aerospace engineering

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)

Aerospace engineering is the fourth most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering have a median annual salary of $105,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 1.9% and about 48.9% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

5. Materials science

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Ted Horowitz Photography (Getty Images)

Materials science is the fifth most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in materials science have a median annual salary of $105,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 1.1% and about 63.7% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

6. Mechanical engineering

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Nitat Termmee (Getty Images)

Mechanical engineering is the sixth most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering have a median annual salary of $100,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 1.9% and about 38.9% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

7. Electrical engineering technology

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Hinterhaus Productions (Getty Images)

Electrical engineering technology is the seventh most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology have a median annual salary of $100,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 2.3% and about 31.7% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

8. Engineering mathematics, physics, and science

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: skynesher (Getty Images)

Engineering mathematics, physics, and science is the eighth most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in engineering mathematics, physics, and science have a median annual salary of $100,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 1.5% and about 59.1% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

9. Chemical engineering

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Hybrid Images (Getty Images)

Chemical engineering is the ninth most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering have a median annual salary of $100,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 2.1% and about 46.7% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

10. Actuarial science

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: RealPeopleGroup (Getty Images)

Actuarial science is the tenth most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science have a median annual salary of $95,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 1.9% and about 20% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

11. Pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences, and administration

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Tempura (Getty Images)

Pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences, and administration is the eleventh most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences, and administration have a median annual salary of $100,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 1.8% and about 62.2% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

12. Computer science

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Luis Alvarez (Getty Images)

Computer science is the twelfth most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in computer science have a median annual salary of $100,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 2.9% and about 31.5% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

13. Industrial and manufacturing engineering

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: PixeloneStocker (Getty Images)

Industrial and manufacturing engineering is the thirteenth most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and manufacturing engineering have a median annual salary of $95,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 1.8% and about 41.3% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

14. Transportation sciences and technologies

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)

Transportation sciences and technologies is the fourteenth most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in transportation sciences and technologies have a median annual salary of $90,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 1.6% and about 22.2% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

15. Applied mathematics

Image for article titled The 15 majors that college students are flocking to
Image: Visoot Uthairam (Getty Images)

Applied mathematics is the fifteenth most popular college major. Graduates with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics science have a median annual salary of $100,000. The unemployment rate for those who work in this field is 3% and about 52.8% of graduates hold an advanced degree.

