The 15 majors that college students are flocking to

A college degree can be highly valuable and necessary for landing a top-notch job.

Advertisement

Candidates with college degrees generally have a higher chance of getting a job with more benefits and exposure than candidates without a college degree. However, not all majors contribute to fulfilling careers with steady employment rates and higher incomes. Employees who graduated with STEM degrees tend to earn higher salaries and benefit from lower unemployment rates, and many have secured jobs without advanced degrees, according to a new report by Bankrate.

According to a recent report from Payscale, college graduates earn about 37% more than those who only have a high school diploma or GED. The analysis found that the median pay for workers in the U.S. with a high school diploma is about $49,400, meanwhile, workers with a bachelor’s degree earn about $78,400 on average.

Continue reading to see which majors are the most popular, from Bankrate.