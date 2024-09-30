Hertz is selling EVs at big discounts

GM’s rollout of its new EVs has been slow, but it’s picked up a bit. Between Cadillac, Chevy and GMC, the automaker moved nearly 38,000 EVs in Q2 of this year. Among those is the Chevy Silverado EV. A few fleet sales have been made to companies like Hertz, but with the rental company looking to get out of its bad EV bet, it’s starting to sell some of those electric pickups as used. And if you’re in the market for one, you may score a deal.

First spotted by Inside EVs, Hertz is selling Silverado EVs with big discounts. The rental giant originally planned to purchase thousands of EVs from GM as part of its big push to make its rental fleet electric. Just over a year after announcing it would add 175,000 GM EVs to its fleet by ‘27, and some of those very Silverado EVs purchased in that push are being sold for fire sale prices.



You can find these Silverado EVs at Hertz Car Sales. Now, there aren’t many for sale right now. A quick search will show you there’s just 35 for sale in the whole country. On the plus side, they’re all selling for around the same price, in the $63,000-$64,000 range. And you can have any trim you want, as long as it’s the 3WT or 4WT. And they all have low miles.



The cheapest among them is a Silverado EV 4WT in Sacramento. With just over 16,000 miles, Hertz is selling it for $63,097; that same trim at the dealer could run you $70,000-$80,000+. Want one with lower miles? There’s 3WT in Torrance, California with just 4,772 miles on it. Hertz is letting it go for $64,552. And before you disregard the WT trim, remember, Chevy says this thing can still go up to 450 miles and tow up to 12,500 pounds.



If don’t want to buy a used electric truck that was previously a rental, you can find the Silverado EV new for around the same price or slightly less than these used ones. Some dealers are doubling up the discounts by including the EV tax credit — which the Silverado EV qualities for — and their own discounts. Aaron Chevrolet in Lake Elsinore, California has a $15,120 ( the $7,500 tax credit plus another $7,544 deal discount) discount on each of the seven Silverado EV W/T trims on their lot. It probably has something to do with the fact each of them has been sitting for over 160 days. Raymond Chevrolet in Antioch, Illinois has a Silverado EV 3WT for just $55,400 after $13,500 in discounts off of its $68,900 price.

So if you’re in the market, it’ll just come down to which way you want to go: lightly used prior rentals or brand new trucks that you can score a deal on because they’ve been sitting.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.