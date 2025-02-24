The 5 states with the highest property taxes in America — and the 5 with the lowest

In some states, property taxes are a major burden for homeowners. In others, they’re basically an afterthought.

On average, American households pay $2,969 a year in property taxes. WalletHub crunched the numbers to figure out which states have the largest property tax load and which have the smallest.

“Some states charge no property taxes at all, while others charge an arm and a leg,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Americans who are considering moving and want to maximize the amount of money they take home should take into account property tax rates, in addition to other financial factors like the overall cost of living, when deciding on a city.”



Continue reading to see which states have the lowest effective real-estate tax rates and which have the highest.