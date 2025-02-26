The 8 highest-grossing animated movies ever made

Nvidia, Super Micro Computer, Home Depot, and more stocks to watch
Business News

Inside Out 2, Frozen, and Minions are among highest-grossing animated films ever

By
Bruce Gil
Characters from the film are seen during the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2&quot; at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 10, 2024.
Characters from the film are seen during the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2" at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 10, 2024.
Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Half of 2024’s top 10 highest-grossing films were animated movies — Inside Out 2 (DIS), Moana 2, Despicable Me 4 (CMCSA), Mufasa: The Lion King, and Kung Fu Panda 4. Their box office dominance isn’t surprising. Animated films have always been a Hollywood goldmine, usually targeting not just children but families and even adults. It’s a formula that has worked for decades with of the biggest blockbusters in history being animated.

Check out the eight highest-grossing animated films ever produced, according to the box office analysis service Box Office Mojo.

08: Toy Story 4 — $1.07 billion

Image: Gareth Cattermole / Staff (Getty Images)
07: Minions — $1.15 billion

Image: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)
06: Incredibles 2 — $1.24 billion

Image: Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer (Getty Images)
05: Frozen — $1.3 billion

Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff (Getty Images)
04: The Super Mario Bros. Movie — $1.36 billion

Image: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)
03: Frozen II — $1.45 billion

Image: Niklas Hallen / Contributor (Getty Images)
02: The Lion King (2019) — $1.66 billion

Image: Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
01: Inside Out 2 — $1.69 billion

Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer (Getty Images)






