The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest

The average credit score in the U.S. is just above 700, but it varies widely by state.

WalletHub looked at TransUnion (TRU) data from October 2024 to find which states have the lowest and highest scores.

“The average credit score by state ranges anywhere from 672, which is in the middle of the fair credit range, to 726, which is well into the good credit range,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said.

“Moving to one of the top states may help you increase your own credit score, as they tend to have high average incomes, low unemployment rates, and other positive economic factors that make it easier for residents to pay their creditors on time and limit their borrowing,” Lupo added.

Check out which four states have the highest and lowest average credit scores: