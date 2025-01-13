How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest

Personal Finance

Personal Finance

The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest

Most Americans have a good credit score, but there's some big variation in state-by-state averages

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest
Photo: Matt Cardy (Getty Images)

The average credit score in the U.S. is just above 700, but it varies widely by state.

WalletHub looked at TransUnion (TRU) data from October 2024 to find which states have the lowest and highest scores.

“The average credit score by state ranges anywhere from 672, which is in the middle of the fair credit range, to 726, which is well into the good credit range,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said.

“Moving to one of the top states may help you increase your own credit score, as they tend to have high average incomes, low unemployment rates, and other positive economic factors that make it easier for residents to pay their creditors on time and limit their borrowing,” Lupo added.

Check out which four states have the highest and lowest average credit scores:

4th Highest: Wisconsin — 720 average credit score

Image for article titled The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)
3rd Highest: Vermont — 722 average credit score

Image for article titled The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)
2nd Highest: New Hampshire — 723 average credit score

Image for article titled The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)
Highest: Minnesota — 726 average credit score

Image for article titled The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest
Photo: Stephen Maturen (Getty Images)
4th Lowest: Georgia — 682 average credit score

Image for article titled The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest
Photo: Streeter Lecka (Getty Images)
3rd Lowest: TIE — Texas and Alabama — 680 average credit score

Image for article titled The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
2nd Lowest: Louisiana — 677 average credit score

Image for article titled The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
Lowest: Mississippi — 672 average credit score

Image for article titled The 4 states where people have the highest credit scores in America — and the 4 lowest
Photo: Brad Vest (Getty Images)
