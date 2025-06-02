How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
5 states where people spend the most on healthcare — and 5 states where they spend the least

WalletHub ranked all 50 states by where people spend the highest percantage of their monthly income on healthcare costs

Ben Kesslen
Photo: Omar Marques / Stringer (Getty Images)

Healthcare costs across the U.S. are out of control, with the average American spending around $1,500 out of pocket every year. But in some states, costs are significantly higher than in others.

WalletHub set out to the find the states where Americans spend the most and least on going to the doctor and staying healthy.

“Sharp increases in health care costs in recent years have made it difficult for some people to seek essential care,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

To create its ranking, WalletHub looked at five key components: the cost of doctor, dentist, and optometrist visits in each state, plus the cost of two common medicines — Ibuprofen and Lipitor (PFE) — in each state. It ranked those factors against the share of monthly income to determine where people spend the highest and lowest percentage of their income on healthcare costs.

“Even in states with lower-than-average health care prices, residents’ incomes may not be enough to keep up with the cost, especially since virtually every part of Americans’ budgets have been impacted by inflation over the past few years,” Lupo said.

Continue reading to see which states made the list:

5th Highest Spending: Oklahoma

Photo: Tom Pennington / Staff (Getty Images)
4th Highest Spending: Arkansas

Photo: Tallon / Stringer (Getty Images)
3rd Highest Spending: West Virginia

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Highest Spending: Louisiana

Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
Highest Spending: Mississippi

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
5th Lowest Spending: Rhode Island

Photo: Scott Eisen / Stringer (Getty Images)
4th Lowest Spending: Connecticut

Photo: Yana Paskova / Stringer (Getty Images)
3rd Lowest Spending: Massachusetts

Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Lowest Spending: New Jersey

Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)
Lowest Spending: Maryland

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)
