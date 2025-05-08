The 10 highest-paid CEOs 2024 was a banner year for CEO pay, which seems to have no limit and set new records

It’s no secret that CEO pay is out of control. A 2024 study from the Economic Policy Institute found that it’s risen an astronomical 1,085% since 1978, compared to a paltry 24% rise in typical workers’ pay.

In 2023, CEOs were paid on average 290 times more than a typical worker, a stark contrast to 1965, when CEOs received about 21 times more than their average employee.

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal released its annual list of the highest-paid executives. It reported a record-breaking year for CEOs, half of whom made $17.1 million or more in 2024, up $1.3 million from the year before.

