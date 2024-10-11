Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, and more: The 6 highest-paid podcasters

Both major U.S. presidential candidates have been flocking to podcasts — audio-based shows users can stream or download online — in an effort to reach voters in the final days of the election.

Vice President Kamala Harris made headlines this week when she appeared on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast to talk about issues affecting women. And former President Donald Trump has made recent stops at several podcasts including the “The Ramsey Show,” “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and the “All-In” podcast with venture capitalists David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, and David Friedberg.



The candidates’ interviews are a testament to the reach and power the 21-year-old medium has garnered in such a short time. Nearly half of all people 12 and older listen to podcasts at least once a month, according to Edison Research. And some top podcasters have landed deals worth over $100 million.

