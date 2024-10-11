How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Joe Rogan, Alex Cooper, and more: The 6 highest-paid podcasters

Some top podcasts have landed $100 million deals as the 21-year-old medium goes mainstream

By
Bruce Gil
Joe Rogan in a black shirt touches his right ear as the background around him is blurred
Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Image: James Gilbert / Stringer (Getty Images)

Both major U.S. presidential candidates have been flocking to podcasts — audio-based shows users can stream or download online — in an effort to reach voters in the final days of the election.

Vice President Kamala Harris made headlines this week when she appeared on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast to talk about issues affecting women. And former President Donald Trump has made recent stops at several podcasts including the “The Ramsey Show,” “This Past Weekend with Theo Von,” and the “All-In” podcast with venture capitalists David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, and David Friedberg.

The candidates’ interviews are a testament to the reach and power the 21-year-old medium has garnered in such a short time. Nearly half of all people 12 and older listen to podcasts at least once a month, according to Edison Research. And some top podcasters have landed deals worth over $100 million.

Here, check out the top six highest-paid podcasters.

2 / 8

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett — $33 million ($100 million over three years)

Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett — $33 million ($100 million over three years)

Image: Bryan Bedder / Stringer (Getty Images)

Actors and friends Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett launched their podcast “SmartLess” in 2020 amid the pandemic. Every week, one host surprises the other two with a special guest — presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton have all appeared on the podcast. This year, Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett signed a three-year deal with SiriusXM (SIRI) reportedly worth over $100 million.

Bill Simmons — $50 million ($250 over five years)

Bill Simmons — $50 million ($250 over five years)

Image: Eugene Gologursky / Stringer (Getty Images)

Bill Simmons, a former ESPN (DIS) commentator, launched The Ringer (SPOT) website and podcast network in 2016. The flagship “Bill Simmons Podcast” is regularly one of the most-listened-to sports podcasts in the country. In 2020, he signed a five-year deal with Spotify worth $250 million.

Dax Shepard — $80 million

Dax Shepard — $80 million

Image: Bryan Bedder / Stringer (Getty Images)

This year, comedian Dax Shepard signed a distribution deal with Amazon’s (AMZN) Wondery podcast division worth roughly $80 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast was the No. 7 most-listened-to podcast on Spotify in 2023.

Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark — $100 million

Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark — $100 million

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer / Stringer (Getty Images)

Comedians Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark are the hosts of the popular true-crime podcast “My Favorite Murder.” In 2022, Amazon bought the show’s distribution and advertising rights for over $100 million, Bloomberg reported at the time.

Alex Cooper — $41 million ($125 million over three years)

Alex Cooper — $41 million ($125 million over three years)

Image: Antony Jones / Stringer (Getty Images)

Alex Cooper, the host of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, inked a multiyear deal worth $125 million with SiriusXM this past August.

Joe Rogan — $83 million ($250 million over three years)

Joe Rogan — $83 million ($250 million over three years)

Image: Cindy Ord / Staff (Getty Images)

With 14.5 million followers, the “Joe Rogan Experience” was the most listened podcast on Spotify in 2023. Earlier this year, the comedian extended his partnership with Spotify for another three years — the deal is reportedly worth $250 million.

