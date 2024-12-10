The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter

As temperatures drop, your utility bill is probably rising.

Arbor, a tech company that helps people find lower electricity rates and save money on utilities, analyzed bills across the country to see where residents pay the most in the colder months.

Advertisement

While the average price for electricity in the U.S. is about 16.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, Arbor discovered a wide range between states.

Using past data and rates this November as a guide, it predicted where residents will have the most expensive bills in the coming winter months — and not all the states on the list have cold weather.

Check out which seven states are set to have the highest electricity bills in the next few months.