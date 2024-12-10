Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter

Money & Markets

The average price for electricity ranges widely between states

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter
Photo: Images By Tang Ming Tung (Getty Images)

As temperatures drop, your utility bill is probably rising.

Arbor, a tech company that helps people find lower electricity rates and save money on utilities, analyzed bills across the country to see where residents pay the most in the colder months.

While the average price for electricity in the U.S. is about 16.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, Arbor discovered a wide range between states.

Using past data and rates this November as a guide, it predicted where residents will have the most expensive bills in the coming winter months — and not all the states on the list have cold weather.

Check out which seven states are set to have the highest electricity bills in the next few months.

#7: New York

Image for article titled The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)
#6: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
#5: California

Image for article titled The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
#4: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter
Photo: Scott Eisen (Getty Images)
#3: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)
#2: Alaska

Image for article titled The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)
#1: Hawaii

Image for article titled The 7 states with the highest electric bills in America this winter
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)
