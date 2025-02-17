Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
5 historic mansions you can rent for events

Travel

There are historic mansions across the U.S. preserved and modernized for your celebrations

Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled 5 historic mansions you can rent for events
Photo: Newport Mansions

When hosting a major event – whether it’s a charity gala, a conference, or a wedding – location is everything. You might have an exquisite menu or an amazing playlist, but if your surroundings don’t set the right tone, it can be easy for an evening to fall flat.

If you’re the sort of person who fantasizes about a life out of a Jane Austen novel or a Julian Fellowes drama, planning a major event gives you a rare opportunity to make those fantasies a reality. Across the United States, there are historic mansions, preserved and modernized for your celebrations.

In addition to their exquisite beauty, these venues can add a certain cachet to your special day. After all, what better way to set the tone for a long lasting marriage or successful fundraiser than hosting an event in a venue that has literally stood the test of time.

Continue reading to learn more about the historic mansions across the country that can host your special event.

Wadsworth Homestead

Wadsworth Homestead

Image for article titled 5 historic mansions you can rent for events
Photo: Wadsworth Homestead

Where is it?

Geneseo NY

When was it built?

1804

Why is it special?

The Wadsworth Homestead is the oldest, continually-owned family manor in the state of New York. For more than two centuries, one family has owned this beautiful estate in New York’s Genesee River Valley.

The Maxwell House

The Maxwell House

Image for article titled 5 historic mansions you can rent for events
Photo: The Maxwell House

Where is it?

Pasadena, California

When was it built?

1929

Why is it special?

The Maxwell House has a storied history, not just as a home or a wedding venue, but also as a World War II-era army hospital and the home of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The sprawling Spanish Revival-style property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion

Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion

Image for article titled 5 historic mansions you can rent for events
Photo: Park McCollough

Where is it?

North Bennington, Vermont

When was it built?

1865

Why is it special?

The Park McCullough house is one of the best preserved Victorian mansions in New England. Over the years it has played host to a number of influential guests, including President Benjamin Harrison, in 1891.

The Haley Mansion

The Haley Mansion

Image for article titled 5 historic mansions you can rent for events
Photo: The Haley Mansion

Where is it?

Joliet, Illinois

When was it built?

1891

Why is it special?

When the Haley Mansion was first conceived of, in 1889, Patrick Haley envisioned a “castle on a hill.” The limestone mansion, which features an elaborate ballroom, fits that bill. It remains one of the most elegant and well-preserved mansions in the Chicago area.

Rosecliff

Rosecliff

Image for article titled 5 historic mansions you can rent for events
Photo: Rosecliff/Olivia Gird Photography

Where is it?

Newport, Rhode Island

When was it built?

1902

Why is it special?

Built during the Gilded Age, Rosecliff is one Newport’s famed waterfront mansions. The architects were inspired by the Grand Trianon in the
Palace of Versailles. During its heyday, Rosecliff hosted a number of famous guests, including magician Harry Houdini.

