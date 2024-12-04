Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

10 cities where home prices are expected to increase the most in 2025

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

10 cities where home prices are expected to increase the most in 2025

Realtor.com projects mortgage rates and home prices will remain high across the U.S. next year

By
Rocio Fabbro
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 10 cities where home prices are expected to increase the most in 2025
Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images)

After a difficult year, prospective homebuyers can expect a friendlier, less competitive housing market in 2025. But affordability will continue to be a challenge, with high home prices and mortgage rates still on the horizon.

Advertisement

That’s according to real estate site Realtor.com’s (NWSA) 2025 housing forecast, published Wednesday. While prices nationwide are elevated, certain hotspots have — and will continue to see — prices grow at an even more rapid clip as they attract new inhabitants with warmer weather, more lenient tax codes, and space for growth.

These are the 10 cities with the highest projected yearly home price growth for 2025, according to Realtor.com.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

10. Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Beale Street in Memphis.
Beale Street in Memphis.
Photo: Tetra Images (Getty Images)

Realtor.com predicts that the Memphis metropolitan area will see 10.50% year-over-year price growth in 2025, making it the city with the tenth-fastest home price growth.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9. Deltona-Daytona Beach, FL

9. Deltona-Daytona Beach, FL

Welcome to Daytona Beach sign.
Welcome to Daytona Beach sign.
Photo: Jganser (Getty Images)

The Deltona-Daytona Beach metro area will see an estimated 11.50% annual increase in home prices next year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8. Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

8. Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

Downtown Tampa.
Downtown Tampa.
Photo: Aerial_Views (Getty Images)

Coming in at no. 8 is the Tampa-St. Petersburg region, with projected 11.80% yearly home price growth in 2025.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7. Ogden-Clearfield, UT

7. Ogden-Clearfield, UT

Ogden’s historic 25th Street.
Ogden’s historic 25th Street.
Photo: mandicoleman.com (Getty Images)

Utah’s Ogden-Clearfield metro area is also forecasted to see 11.80% annual rise in home prices.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

6. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Orlando skyline.
Orlando skyline.
Photo: Kelly Verdeck Photography (Getty Images)

The Florida metro area with the highest forecasted price growth in 2025 is Orlando-Kissimmee-Sansford, with a 12.10% projected increase.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

5. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

The Las Vegas Strip at night.
The Las Vegas Strip at night.
Photo: Michael Lee (Getty Images)

In the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise region, Realtor.com estimates that home prices will 12.30% year-over-year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4. Boise City, ID

4. Boise City, ID

Boise City.
Boise City.
Photo: Vkbhat (Getty Images)

Boise City will also see 12.30% annual price growth next year, according to Realtor.com’s forecast.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3. Tucson, AZ

3. Tucson, AZ

Downtown Tucson.
Downtown Tucson.
Photo: Brad Holt (Getty Images)

Coming at no. 3 is Tucson, where home prices are expected to increase 12.40% on an annual basis.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2. Colorado Springs, CO

2. Colorado Springs, CO

Downtown Colorado Springs.
Downtown Colorado Springs.
Photo: Davel5957 (Getty Images)

Colorado Springs is in second place, with estimated yearly price growth of 12.70%

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Downtown Phoenix.
Downtown Phoenix.
Photo: Jeremy Poland (Getty Images)

The Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro area is forecasted to be the city with the highest home price growth in 2025, seeing a 13.20% increase in annual prices.

Advertisement

12 / 12