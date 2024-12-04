10 cities where home prices are expected to increase the most in 2025

After a difficult year, prospective homebuyers can expect a friendlier, less competitive housing market in 2025. But affordability will continue to be a challenge, with high home prices and mortgage rates still on the horizon.



That’s according to real estate site Realtor.com’s (NWSA) 2025 housing forecast, published Wednesday. While prices nationwide are elevated, certain hotspots have — and will continue to see — prices grow at an even more rapid clip as they attract new inhabitants with warmer weather, more lenient tax codes, and space for growth.

These are the 10 cities with the highest projected yearly home price growth for 2025, according to Realtor.com.