10 cities where home prices have more than doubled in 10 years

Business News

10 cities where home prices have more than doubled in 10 years

Cities in Florida, Arizona, and Georgia have seen some of the biggest price growth since 2014

By
Rocio Fabbro
By
Image for article titled 10 cities where home prices have more than doubled in 10 years
Photo: Thomas Northcut (Getty Images)

Home prices across the U.S. have soared in recent years as affordability remains one of the biggest challenges for prospective homebuyers — especially those looking to get their foot in the door for the first time.

In October, the median sale price of a home grew 5.1% annually to $434,271, Redfin (RDFN) data shows. Meanwhile, supply is still constrained and mortgage rates have popped back up after offering buyers some relief in September.

Inflation in the housing market has been one of the stickiest components of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and is expected to remain that way for the next couple of years. While prices have climbed nationwide, some regions have seen more considerable price growth than others.

Click through to see the 10 metropolitan areas that have seen median single-family home prices grow more than 100% since 2014, according to Zoocasa’s analysis of the largest U.S. metros using data from the National Association of Realtors.

10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images)

The median single-family home cost $315,500 in October 2014 in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area of Colorado. By October 2024, that figure had risen 107.5% to $654,600.

9. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Photo: EyeWolf (Getty Images)

The Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, which is shared between Oregon and Washington, saw home prices increase 109.1%. A decade ago, the median single-family home was priced at $291,300. As of October, it was $609,000.

8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Photo: Skyhobo (Getty Images)

In North and South Carolina, the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area saw median single-family home prices climb 109.3%, to $421,800, from $201,500 a decade ago.

7. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Photo: David McNew (Getty Images)

Median single-family homes in California’s Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area cost $590,000 in October, up 114% from $275,700 10 years earlier.

6. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Photo: Mark Hatfield (Getty Images)

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro in Washington state has seen some of the largest price growth in the country. While the median single-family home in the area cost $359,900 in October 2014, that price tag grew 122.9% in the past decade to $802,300.

5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, GA

Photo: Dan Reynolds Photography (Getty Images)

In Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, the median single-family home now comes in at $382,900 — up 128.6% from $167,500 in 2014.

4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

Photo: Ntzolov (Getty Images)

Florida has become a hotspot for domestic migration, particularly from the Northeast, sending prices soaring. In the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro area, median single-family home prices jumped 133.3% to $630,000 from $270,000 a decade ago.

3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Photo: John Scott Leigh III (Getty Images)

Also a popular Sun Belt destination, the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale metro has seen prices surge 134.2% between October 2014 and October 2024. A median single-family home in the area now costs $469,500, up from $200,500.

2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Photo: Edwin Remsberg (Getty Images)

Another Florida hotspot, median single-family home prices in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford grew 145.8% in the past decade, to $442,500, from $180,000.

1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Photo: Art Wager (Getty Images)

Of the largest metropolitan areas in the country, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater experienced the biggest jump in median single-family home prices. In the metro area, prices skyrocketed 182.8% to $410,000 in October 2024, up from $145,000 10 years earlier.

