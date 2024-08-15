The cities where home prices are rising the fastest

The housing market has become extremely unwelcoming to prospective homebuyers, with even starter homes prices in metropolitan areas coming in at $1 million, mortgage rates just beginning to decline, and available inventory still low. That’s especially true when it comes to major U.S. cities.

Advertisement

For six months straight, home prices in all 20 of the biggest metropolitan areas have risen, according to S&P CoreLogic’s latest Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.



Nationally, home prices climbed 5.9% on an annual basis in May, the index shows. These are the 10 cities where home prices have grown the fastest.