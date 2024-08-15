Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Business News

The cities where home prices are rising the fastest

After a six-month streak, San Diego is no longer the no. 1 city

By
Rocio Fabbro
Residential neighborhood
Photo: Bilanol (Getty Images)

The housing market has become extremely unwelcoming to prospective homebuyers, with even starter homes prices in metropolitan areas coming in at $1 million, mortgage rates just beginning to decline, and available inventory still low. That’s especially true when it comes to major U.S. cities.

For six months straight, home prices in all 20 of the biggest metropolitan areas have risen, according to S&P CoreLogic’s latest Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index.

Nationally, home prices climbed 5.9% on an annual basis in May, the index shows. These are the 10 cities where home prices have grown the fastest.

10. Seattle

10. Seattle

Seattle
Neighborhood in Seattle.
Photo: MarkHatfield (Getty Images)

The city with the tenth-fastest rising home prices in the country was Seattle. This West Coast city saw home prices grow 7.1% in the 12 months ending in May.

9. Charlotte

9. Charlotte

Charlotte
Single-family homes in Charlotte.
Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images)

In Charlotte, North Carolina, home prices grew 7.2% year-over-year in May, placing it within the 10 cities with the fastest-growing cost of homes.

8. Boston

8. Boston

Brownstones in Boston
Brownstones in Boston.
Photo: Lisa-Blue (Getty Images)

Boston tied Charlotte with a 7.2% yearly increase in home prices.

7. Cleveland

7. Cleveland

Cleveland suburb.
Cleveland suburb.
Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images)

Home prices in Cleveland rose 7.5% year-over-year in May.

6. Chicago

6. Chicago

Chicago
Homes in Archer Heights, Chicago.
Photo: Stevegeer (Getty Images)

Tied with Cleveland, Chicago also had a 12-month home price growth rate of 7.5%.

5. Miami

5. Miami

Miami
Suburban neighborhood in Miami.
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Annual growth in Miami home prices came in at 7.6% in May, putting it in the top five cities with the fastest-rising prices for existing homes.

4. Los Angeles

4. Los Angeles

Los Angeles
Residential district of Los Angeles, with downtown high rises in the background.
Photo: Simonkr (Getty Images)

Coming in fourth was Los Angeles. Home prices in the City of Angels grew 8.4% in the 12 months ending in May.

3. Las Vegas

3. Las Vegas

Las Vegas suburbs.
Las Vegas suburbs.
Photo: Angel Jiménez de Luis (Getty Images)

Las Vegas was the city with the third-fastest rising home prices in May, booking an 8.6% yearly increase in the cost of existing houses.

2. San Diego

2. San Diego

San Diego
Buildings in Old Town, San Diego.
Photo: Bruce Yuanyue Bi (Getty Images)

For the first time in six months, San Diego did not take first place in the index. It was the city with the second-fastest growing home prices in the country in May, with 9.1% annual growth.

1. New York

1. New York

New York
Brownstones in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

The cost of existing homes in New York rose 9.4% in the 12 months ended May, making it the U.S. city the fastest-rising home prices in the country.

