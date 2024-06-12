Business News

76% of hotels are still understaffed even amid a 'hiring spree'

An industry survey says hotels are struggling to fill positions

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Striking hotel workers
Striking hotel workers
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

The hotel industry says it’s having trouble finding workers. A new survey by the American Hotel and Lodging Association revealed that more than three quarters of its members were having trouble hiring all the people they need to run their businesses, the industry trade group announced Monday.

Suggested Reading

No bull: Fund managers swing away from U.S. stocks by a record
Frontier Airlines takes aim at Southwest with free checked bag offer
Berkshire Hathaway stock is having a gangbusters year after Warren Buffett stashed cash just in time
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

No bull: Fund managers swing away from U.S. stocks by a record
Frontier Airlines takes aim at Southwest with free checked bag offer
Berkshire Hathaway stock is having a gangbusters year after Warren Buffett stashed cash just in time
DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Seventy-six percent of the group’s members said that they are in the middle of a staffing shortage. Thirteen percent of them said that they are severely understaffed, a shortage so bad they are running into difficulties keeping things going on a day-to-day basis.

Advertisement

Related Content

The 15 best luxury hotels of 2024, according to travel industry experts
The rich are ditching hotels. Here's why

Related Content

The 15 best luxury hotels of 2024, according to travel industry experts
The rich are ditching hotels. Here's why

“Strong summer travel demand and a nationwide workforce shortage have combined to create more pay, perks, and upward mobility for current and prospective hotel employees,” AHLA CEO Kevin Carey said in a statement accompanying the survey results. “But hotels need access to more workers to continue creating jobs.”

Advertisement

The AHLA said that 86% of its members had increased wages in the last six months, that 52% increased scheduling flexibility, and 33% increased benefits. That’s not enough, though, as 79% say they can’t fill open positions. That’s worse than a January survey done by the group that found 72% of its members couldn’t fill open positions.

Advertisement

Last month, Reuters reported that thousands of hotel union members had gathered in 18 cities to celebrate International Workers Day and demonstrate for better treatment. They said that hotels had cut staffing and hours in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic and been slow to raise wages despite being quick to raise room rates.