Money & Markets

The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America

The fastest-selling homes on the market tend to be in affordable, northeastern cities

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (iStock by Getty Images)

The median cost of buying a home in the United States continues to rise – but the fastest selling homes on the market tend to be in affordable ZIP codes, in the northeastern states.

Just two of the top 10 ZIP codes with the fastest-selling properties have median home prices above the national average, while the other eight are below average, according to an analysis from Realtor.com.

Gahanna, Ohio – in the Columbus metropolitan area – was the hottest ZIP code in the country, for the second year in a row. The rankings were determined by market demand (based on unique viewers per property on Realtor.com) and how long it takes to sell a property, based on the length of its listing.

The national median cost of buying a house has been on the rise this year. In California, property values have risen so much that the median cost of a single-family home in the San Jose metropolitan area exceeded $2 million, according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR.)

While California has among the highest property values in the nation, cities in the Golden State do not rank among the trendiest ZIP codes in the country. The highest ranking California city is Roseville, at number 39. Meanwhile, the top 10 is dominated by ZIP codes in east coast states and midwestern cities.

“While we’ve seen big changes in the housing market, such as a growing number of homes for sale, this year’s hottest ZIP codes in America show common factors are driving interest in these highly competitive areas,” said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale, in a Tuesday statement.

“Although mortgage rate relief is starting to materialize, this year’s hottest ZIPs reflect the focus on affordability that home shoppers have had over the last few years in the face of high housing costs.”

Continue reading to learn more about the hottest ZIP codes in the country.

10. Macungie, PA

Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: halbergman (iStock by Getty Images)

The Macungie, Pennsylvania ZIP code of 18062 is the tenth hottest in the country. The median Macungie home stays on the market for 16 days and the median listing price is $462,000.

9. Highland, IN


Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: Highland, Indiana

The Highland, Indiana ZIP code of 46322 is the ninth hottest in the country. The median Highland home stays on the market for 21 days and the median listing price is $250,000.

8. Westfield, MA


Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (iStock by Getty Images)

The Westfield, Massachusetts ZIP code of 01085 is the eighth hottest in the country. The median Westfield home stays on the market for 20 days and the median listing price is $347,000.

7. Leominster, MA

Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (iStock by Getty Images)

The Leominster, Massachusetts ZIP code of 01453 is the seventh hottest in the country. The median Leonminster home stays on the market for 21 days and the median listing price is $462,000.

6. Mount Laurel, NJ

Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: Mount Laurel, New Jersey

The Mount Laurel, New Jersey ZIP code of 08054 is the sixth hottest in the country. The median Mount Laurel home stays on the market for 18 days and the median listing price is $385,000.

5. Rochester, NY

Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: Roland Shainidze Photogaphy (iStock by Getty Images)

The Rochester, New York ZIP code of 14609 is the fifth hottest in the country. The median Rochester home stays on the market for 8 days and the median listing price is $151,000.

4. Basking Ridge, NJ

Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: Bernards Township

The Basking Ridge, New Jersey ZIP code of 07920 is the fourth hottest in the country. The median Basking Ridge home stays on the market for 16 days and the median listing price is $967,000.

3. Salem, MA

Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: Denis Tangney Jr (iStock by Getty Images)

The Salem, Massachusetts ZIP code of 01970 is the third hottest in the country. The median Salem home stays on the market for 16 days and the median listing price is $596,000.

2. Ballwin, MO

Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: Ballwin, Missouri

The Ballwin, Missouri ZIP code of 63021 is the second hottest in the country. The median Ballwin home stays on the market for 16 days and the median listing price is $409,000.

1. Gahanna, OH

Image for article titled The 10 hottest ZIP codes in America
Photo: Gahanna, Ohio

The Gahanna, Ohio ZIP code of 43230 is the hottest in the country. The median Gahanna home stays on the market for 11 days and the median listing price is $345,000.

