Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/8/2023

Stocks drifted to a slightly higher finish on Wall Street Friday but still closed out their first losing week in the last three

By
The Associated Press
Stocks drifted to a slightly higher finish on Wall Street Friday but still closed out their first losing week in the last three. Treasury yields held relatively steady, helping to keep trading quiet. Strong reports on the economy earlier in the week sent yields higher and raised worries the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer. High rates can slow inflation, but they hurt investment prices.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.35 points, or 0.1%, to 4,457.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.86 points, or 0.2%, to 34,576.59.

The Nasdaq composite rose 12.69 points, or 0.1%, to 13,761.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.21 points, or 0.2%, to 1,851.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 58.28 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow fell 261.12 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq fell 270.29 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 fell 69.28 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 617.99 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is up 1,429.34 points, or 4.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,295.04 points, or 31.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 90.30 points, or 5.1%.

