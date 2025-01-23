Inside Barron Trump’s high-end real estate ambitions with GOP connections
Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office

Lifestyle

Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office

Small films "The Brutalist" and "Emilia Pérez" will go up against box office smashes "Wicked" and "Dune: Part Two"

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: vzphotos (iStock by Getty Images)

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 97th Oscars on Thursday, highlighting several smaller films that received critical acclaim but not box office success while also recognizing major hits like “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two.”

Bowen Yang of “Saturday Night Live (CMCSA)” and indie actress and comedian Rachel Sennott announced the nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The event was initially postponed in response to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 97th Oscars ceremony will be held on March 2, from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater (DLB), with comedian Conan O’Brian serving as the event’s host.

Continue reading to learn how much this year’s 10 Best Picture nominees grossed at the worldwide box office, so far.

Anora: $33,661,912

Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: Neon/IMDb

Directed by Sean Baker and starring Mikey Madison, “Anora” is a dramedy depicting the life of a sex worker after she marries a Russian oligarch’s son. It grossed $33,661,912 at the worldwide box office.

The Brutalist: $5,886,721

Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: A24/IMDb

“The Brutalist” is a three-and-a-half-hour epic drama about a Hungarian architect who survives the Holocaust but is confronted with prejudice when he immigrates to the United States. Directed by Brady Corbet and starring Adrien Brody, it grossed $5,886,721 at the worldwide box office.

A Complete Unknown: $62,917,708

Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: Searchlight Pictures

This biopic chronicles the early years of Bob Dylan’s career, leading up to the infamous performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Starring Timothée Chalamet and directed by James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown” grossed $62,917,708 at the worldwide box office.

Conclave: $77,960,258

Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: Focus Features

Directed by Edward Berger and featuring an ensemble cast, “Conclave” reveals the behind-the-scenes machinations of cardinals vying for power after the death of the Pope. “Conclave” grossed $77,960,258 at the worldwide box office.

Dune: Part Two: $714,644,358

Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Another Timothée Chalamet vehicle, this science fiction epic is the follow up to the hit 2021 film. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part II” grossed $714,644,358 at the worldwide box office.

Emilia Pérez: $10,745,848

Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: Netflix

Directed by Jacques Audiard and starring Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez” is a Spanish-language musical that depicts the lives of four Mexican women, including a transgender cartel leader who wants to live a more authentic life. The film grossed $10,745,848 at the worldwide box office.

I’m Still Here: $14,184,611

Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: Sony Pictures Classics

Starring Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres and directed by Walter Salles, “I’m Still Here” is a period drama about life under a military dictatorship in 1970s Brazil. It grossed $14,184,611 at the worldwide box office.

Nickel Boys: $1,241,240

Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: MGM Studios

“Nickel Boys” is a period drama depicting the lives of two Black teenagers in the 1960s, who are sent to a brutal Florida reform school. RaMell Ross directed the film, which stars Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson. “Nickel Boys” grossed $1,241,240 at the worldwide box office.

The Substance: $76,513,824

Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: Mubi

“The Substance” is a body horror film starring Demi Moore and directed by Coralie Fargeat. Moore plays an aging celebrity who begins taking mysterious injections in an effort to restore her youth. “The Substance” grossed $76,513,824 at the worldwide box office.

Wicked: $710,269,925

Image for article titled Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office
Photo: Universal Pictures

Based on the beloved Broadway musical, “Wicked” stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch before the events of the “Wizard of Oz.” Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film grossed $710,269,925 at the worldwide box office.

