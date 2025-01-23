Here’s how much the Best Picture nominees grossed at the box office

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 97th Oscars on Thursday, highlighting several smaller films that received critical acclaim but not box office success while also recognizing major hits like “Wicked” and “Dune: Part Two.”

Advertisement

Bowen Yang of “Saturday Night Live (CMCSA) ” and indie actress and comedian Rachel Sennott announced the nominations from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater. The event was initially postponed in response to the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 97th Oscars ceremony will be held on March 2, from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater (DLB) , with comedian Conan O’Brian serving as the event’s host.

Continue reading to learn how much this year’s 10 Best Picture nominees grossed at the worldwide box office, so far.