How "The Bachelorette" captured hearts and made it to season 20 on ABC

Mike Fleiss had just wrapped up the show Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire?, which aired on Fox and featured 50 women who competed to be married to a wealthy man whom they had never met, with a wedding performed at the end of the program. But it turns out that the groom, Rick Rockwell, wasn’t so wealthy, and the winning contestant did not get a happily-ever-after ending. Instead there was a restraining order between the couple and an annulled marriage. The show sp ark ed backlash from feminist and conservative groups.

Advertisement

So, Fleiss pivoted—slightly . In an interview with HuffPost Entertainment in 2015, he said he wanted to c reate a show in a “responsible, relatable romantic fashion.” Enter The Bachelor, which debuted on March 25 on ABC. The show typically starts off with 25 contestants, from which the Bachelor is expected to select a wife. The first episode starred Alex Michel, a Stanford Business School graduate, who gave his final rose to the contestant Amanda Marsh. But he did not end up marrying her.