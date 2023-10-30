Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

How the iMac became iconic

Business News

Apple is expected to announce new updates to its products at its "Scary Fast" event

Ananya Bhattacharya
Steve Jobs, co-founder and CEO of Apple, with an iMac desktop computer.
CEO Steve Jobs led Apple back to profitability with the iMac.
Photo: Kimberly White (Reuters)

At its “Scary Fast” event later today (Oct. 30), Apple is set to announce next-generation chips and devices, including a much-awaited new desktop computer.

It’s a good time to update the iMac—Apple’s first product to use “i” for Internet in its name—given that its last iteration was released in April 2021. Plus, with Qualcomm claiming its Snapdragon X Elite will be 50% faster than Apple’s last chip, M2, the company needs to debut a faster chip to stay ahead.

The M3 chip, for which Apple has reportedly locked down TSMC’s entire production of 3-nanometer chips for a year, marks its first departure from 5-nanometer chip process technology to a 3-nanometer design.

Back in March, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s next iMac desktop was at an advanced development stage called engineering validation testing, or EVT, and that the company was doing production tests of the machine. Behind the scenes, the new device “will see some of its internal components relocated and redesigned, and the manufacturing process for attaching the iMac’s stand is different,” Gurman wrote. But not much will change on the outside: the iMac will still have a 24-inch screen, and it’ll come in the same colors—blue, silver, pink, and orange.

This is all expected to change from rumor to reality with the online-only event, which starts at 8 pm Eastern time. Apple will show livestreams on its homepage and YouTube channel.

Before that, here’s a look back at the design evolution of the iMac, which debuted more than 25 years ago, in 1998, and has only gotten faster and better.

August 1998: iMac G3

August 1998: iMac G3

Released under CEO Steve Jobs, the iMac helped lead Apple back to profitability.
Apple co-founder Jobs at a Tokyo expo in 1999, where he demos, among other things, the iMac G3.
Photo: Reuters Photographer (Reuters)

A year after Steve Jobs’ comeback as Apple CEO, the first bulbous iMac G3 with a chunky 15-inch display—think of the old, big-box TVs—ships on August 15, 1998. In a bold move, the design skips a standard feature of the times: the 3.5-inch floppy disk tray. This is the start of Apple getting users into the habit of buying extra cables and adapters by being the first to offer USB ports.

The first iMac G3, in a bondi blue color, is a stark departure from the beige PCs of the time. With sheer panels that expose the tech inside, it resembles no other computer on the market. “The back of this thing looks better than the front of the other guys,” Jobs jokes during the product launch. “It looks like it’s from another planet—a good planet. A planet with better designers.”

The machine sells nearly 280,000 units in the six weeks after its launch, helping Apple return to profitability. A year later, it’s made available in several colors with fruit flavor names: tangerine, grape, lime, strawberry, and blueberry.

August 2002: iMac G4

August 2002: iMac G4

The iMac G4, known as the "lamp"
A iMac G4 does a good impersonation of a lamp.
Photo: Chip East (Reuters)

The iMac’s design undergoes a drastic change, ending up with a one-inch-thin, flat-panel, LCD display that appears to float above a dome base, which holds all of its components. Mounted on a swivel arm, it’s playfully referred to as the “lamp” because, well, that’s what it looks like.

August 2004: iMac G5

August 2004: iMac G5

Checking out the iMac G5.
Apple released a version of the iMac G5 with intel chips.
Photo: Charles Platiau (Reuters)

Mirroring the esthetic of the iPod—first released in 2001—the polycarbonate white iMac G5 is unveiled at the Apple Expo in Paris.

In January 2006, Apple launches the iMac G5 with Intel chips, forging “a historic partnership between the world’s leading chip innovator and the world’s most innovative computer company.” It’s not drastically different from the other variant.

Apple and Intel go through a messy corporate breakup 15 years later, in 2021.

August 2007: iMac (Aluminum)

August 2007: iMac (Aluminum)

The aluminum iMac was a major design change for Apple.
Trying out the new aluminum iMac.
Photo: Kimberly White (Reuters)

In a major esthetic overhaul, the redesigned iMac melds glass and aluminum for a more contemporary look that sticks as a placeholder for its successors. Apple also includes its redesigned keyboard, Mighty Mouse, and Apple Remote.

In October 2009, the Aluminum Unibody releases. It’s the first edge-to-edge glass design and has a 16:9 high-definition display.

Three years later, in November 2012, the Slim Aluminum Unibody version appears. With a 5-millimeter screen edge, it takes up as much as 40% less volume than the previous generation. This time, the entire computer is integrated into the flat-panel display, giving it a sleek look. This iMac also features a new Fusion Drive—combining a high-capacity hard drive with high-performance flash storage—and consumes 50% less energy than previous models while idling with its display on.

Fast-forward to 2015, and the entire iMac range gets a makeover. Apple launches its first iMac with a Retina display, which has four times the pixels of its HD predecessor. The company also introduces a new lineup of wireless accessories, including the Magic Keyboard, and second-generation designs for the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad, which feature rechargeable batteries.

December 2017: iMac Pro

December 2017: iMac Pro

The iMac Pro didn't find a big audience.
A prototype Apple iMac Pro at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, on June 5, 2017.
Photo: Stephen Lam (Reuters)

Apple announces the iMac Pro, which is more powerful and professional than its predecessors. A brighter and more pixelated, color-accurate display is meant to be a boon for creative professionals. The device comes in a new color—Apple’s now-famous space gray—with matching accessories.

But it doesn’t find many takers,  nor does Apple pay it much attention. After receiving hardly any hardware updates in its lifetime, the iMac Pro is discontinued in March 2021. That decision comes to light when the Apple website’s item page carries the warning “while supplies last.”

April 2021: iMac (Apple Silicon)

April 2021: iMac (Apple Silicon)

Apple hasn't updated it latest iMac since 2001.
The 2021 iMac is long overdue for an update.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

The latest iMac variation, called the iMac 24 because of its 24-inch screen, is the slimmest yet, at 11.5 millimeters, and weighs under 10 pounds. This revamped desktop with 4K definition is brighter, with better colors, enhanced stereo speakers, and a redesigned thermal architecture for 75% more airflow.

Right now may not be the best time to buy it, though. MacRumors recommends waiting for the refreshed product line and purchasing the newest model.

