How the iMac became iconic

At its “Scary Fast” event later today (Oct. 30), Apple is set to announce next-generation chips and devices, including a much-awaited new desktop computer.

It’s a good time to update the iMac—Apple’s first product to use “i” for Internet in its name—given that its last iteration was released in April 2021. Plus, with Qualcomm claiming its Snapdragon X Elite will be 50% faster than Apple’s last chip, M2, the company needs to debut a faster chip to stay ahead.

The M3 chip, for which Apple has reportedly locked down TSMC’s entire production of 3-nanometer chips for a year, marks its first departure from 5-nanometer chip process technology to a 3-nanometer design.

Back in March, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s next iMac desktop was at an advanced development stage called engineering validation testing, or EVT, and that the company was doing production tests of the machine. Behind the scenes, the new device “will see some of its internal components relocated and redesigned, and the manufacturing process for attaching the iMac’s stand is different,” Gurman wrote. But not much will change on the outside: the iMac will still have a 24-inch screen, and it’ll come in the same colors—blue, silver, pink, and orange.

This is all expected to change from rumor to reality with the online-only event, which starts at 8 pm Eastern time. Apple will show livestreams on its homepage and YouTube channel.

Before that, here’s a look back at the design evolution of the iMac, which debuted more than 25 years ago, in 1998, and has only gotten faster and better.