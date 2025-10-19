How to color-code boxes for a move This simple, smart color-coding system helps keep packing organized and unpacking remarkably easy so you can avoid unnecessary stress on moving day

Moving day typically ends with you standing in a room packed with a dozen identical cardboard boxes, exhausted and confused about which one holds the coffee maker. Considering 17% of Americans regret moving because they lost items in the process, a 2023 survey found, having a system for keeping track of your stuff is a good idea.

The process of moving will probably never be easy, but a bit of smart planning can bring order to the chaos. A simple color-coding system is a seriously effective strategy for a streamlined move.

This guide explains how using color can make packing more efficient and unpacking significantly less stressful. It's a low-effort system that pays huge dividends when you're tired, overwhelmed, and want to find your toothbrush.