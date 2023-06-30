How to get people to actually speak up in meetings

In theory, the best meetings make sure everyone can contribute. But in practice, that isn’t always easy: Teammates can be anxious when getting the conversation going, and some shrink at the idea of speaking up. In hybrid and remote meetings, it can be especially hard for logged-on teammates to add their two cents. Audio cuts in and out when two people try to talk at once, the “raise hand” function can feel like an interruption, and not everyone gets noticed when they’re trying to contribute.



Everyone benefits when everyone has a say. So how can you help people find a way to pipe up? Quartz has collected some of its best advice for handing over the mic during meetings.

