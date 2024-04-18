How to know if AirPods are fake

There are a ton of vendors and online marketplaces selling fake AirPods these days. First, you must remember that Apple’s AirPods should not be retailing for $19. Even on Cyber Monday. And that should be the first thing that tells you they’re fake. The second thing to keep in mind is to only purchase from reliable places such as BestBuy or the Apple website.
Buying second-hand AirPods on forums such as Facebook Marketplace can also be risky. The cost savings are tempting, but investing in a product that’s not genuine is foolish. Here are the best ways to tell fake AirPods apart.