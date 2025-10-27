Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are urging residents of Jamaica to brace for a monster storm as Hurricane Melissa moves across the island nation on Monday and Tuesday. Officials say the Category 5 storm will bring "catastrophic and life-threatening winds, flooding and storm surge" as it makes landfall.

Jamaica will take the worst of the storm, but other Caribbean islands, including Cuba and the Bahamas, face threats as well.

As of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Melissa had sustained winds near 165 mph with gusts reaching even higher speeds. Hurricane force winds extend 30 miles from the center of the storm – and tropical storm-force winds extend 195 miles from the center.

Here's what you need to know about the storm, which is the strongest to hit the Atlantic tropics this year.

How big a threat is Hurricane Melissa to Jamaica? Enormous. Forecasters are urging people not to venture outside of their safe shelter, saying "catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely … through Tuesday." By evening, "destructive winds" are expected, especially in the mountains, which will lead to infrastructural damage and long-lasting power and communication outages.

Some parts of the island could receive up to 40 inches of rain, according to the NHC. And the peak storm surge could be as high as 13 feet above ground level.

Cuba could see up to 20 inches of rain, forecasters added, and the Southeast Bahamas could receive up to 8 inches.

How fast are the winds in Hurricane Melissa? As of 11:00 a.m. ET, Melissa had sustained winds of 165 mph. Some fluctuations are expected between then and when the storm makes landfall, but it will still be an incredibly dangerous hurricane.

What does Category 5 mean? Hurricanes are ranked on a 1-5 scale, called the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale (or Saffir-Simpson Scale, for short.) The scale is completely based on wind speed and does not factor in other dangers, such as storm surge, rainfall flooding, and tornadoes. Anything that's a Category 3 or above is considered a major storm. The wind speeds associated with the different categories are as follows:

Category 1 — 75–95 mph

Category 2 — 96–110 mph

Category 3 — 111–129 mph

Category 4 — 130–156 mph

Category 5 — 157mph and higher

The NHC says of Category 5 storms, "A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

Is Hurricane Melissa expected to impact the U.S.? Hurricane Melissa is not forecast to strike the U.S. or have any significant effects here. That could change if the storm's track changes, but the Caribbean will take the worst of the storm.

When is the last time Jamaica was hit by a Category 5 hurricane? Jamaica has never been hit by a Category 5 storm. It came close in 2007, when Hurricane Dean passed just south of the island. In 1988, however, Hurricane Gilbert, a Category 4 storm, hit the island, bringing a 19-foot storm surge, 121 mph winds, and 32.4 inches of rain. At least 45 people died in that storm and it caused up to $4 billion in damages.