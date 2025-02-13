Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A (H) reports earnings

In This Story H -10.14%

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A (H-10.14% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the year, reporting total revenues of $6,648 million and net income attributable to Hyatt Hotels Corporation of $1,296 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $1,096 million.

Hyatt's portfolio at the end of 2024 consisted of 1,442 hotels and all-inclusive resorts, totaling 347,301 rooms. The company operates in multiple segments, including management and franchising, owned and leased properties, and distribution services.

During the year, Hyatt completed several significant transactions, including the sale of Hyatt Regency Orlando and Park Hyatt Zurich, and the acquisition of Standard International and a controlling interest in a hospitality venture managing Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts.

The company reported a gross fee revenue increase of 13.2% compared to the previous year, driven by higher demand and portfolio growth. Owned and leased revenues decreased by 12.3% due to property dispositions.

Hyatt's distribution revenues decreased slightly by 2.3%, attributed to normalization of demand and lower booking volumes. Other revenues decreased significantly due to the sale of the Unlimited Vacation Club business.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 5.1%, primarily due to the sale of the Unlimited Vacation Club business. Owned and leased expenses decreased by 9.4%, reflecting the impact of property sales.

The company reported significant gains from the sale of properties, including a $514 million gain from the sale of Hyatt Regency Orlando. Asset impairment charges totaled $213 million for the year.

Hyatt's effective tax rate for 2024 was 17.1%, reflecting gains from property sales. The company returned $1,250 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Hyatt maintains a strong balance sheet with a total debt-to-capital ratio of 51.6% and net debt-to-total capital ratio of 32.7%. At the end of 2024, the company had $1,497 million available under its revolving credit facility.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A annual 10-K report dated February 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.